Propose Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Red-Iculously Beautiful Presents to Give Your Lover During Valentine Week

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash,com)

Tis the season of romance. Are you excited? We know we are! It is that time of the year when the entire town is painted in red. Your social media accounts are filled with everything that matches the colour of love. The seven-day Valentine Week starts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, which is on February 8, 2020, and many other days before the main Valentine’s Day arrives. Propose Day gives you an opportunity to express your feelings to your crush, or someone you admire or even your existing partners. There are a lot of ways through which you can woo your lover during Valentine Week. For Propose Day, you can convey your feelings with the help of certain gifts. Do not panic, since you already have a lot to plan; we are saving your time to come with the best presents that you can give to your boyfriend/ husband and girlfriend/ wife. And this list is all red-themed! For Propose Day 2020, here are the red-iculously beautiful presents to impress your beau on the Valentine Week. Happy Valentine's Day 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Love Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Send Your Partner Ahead of The Festival of Love.

Roses:

Nothing can beat the red-themed mood with a beautiful and fresh bouquet of roses. Call it cliché, but roses always top the gift chart of love. No Valentine can ever be completed without red roses. If she is a rose lover too and has feelings for you, chances are she will scream a YES, when you bent down your knees to propose with stunning red roses. Valentine’s Day 2020 Gifts for Her: Romantic Gift Ideas to Woo Your Girlfriend / Wife on This Special Day of Love.

Red-Themed Skincare Products:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giftat (@giftate) on Dec 3, 2019 at 10:34am PST

Skincare products are one of the best things you can gift to your partner. Amid the hustling hours, it is not easy to take out time for yourselves. Your partner deserves healthy skin. Hence, give your lover some of the promising skincare products available in your nearby stores and online. Just give it a twist, making a package of red-themed.

Chocolate Gift Box:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Vintage LA Gift Wrap 🎁 (@uvlagiftwrap) on Dec 13, 2019 at 1:54pm PST

This is the most sorted gift for your lover. Since you are proposing her/ him, if it is a yes (fingers crossed for all of you), give it a sweet start, gifting a box of chocolates. To keep the Valentine vibe alive, wrap it with a red gift paper.

Red Heels:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @louboutin_lov on Jan 31, 2020 at 12:48am PST

It is precisely for her! Proposing her with roses or rings are old school now. Bend down to one knee, hold the heels and tell her the magical words. This will be a unique moment that will cherish it for a lifetime.

Red Wine:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hans (@hansc008) on Feb 1, 2020 at 4:51am PST

A bottle of red wine is the perfect gift for almost any occasion. It is a great last-minute option, but that does not mean you should not think about the wine you buy. Try and go beyond Chandon (famous brand for wines in France) and go for something unexpected, which are also harder to find.

You are sorted for Propose Day 2020! As of the rest of the days in Valentine Week, stay in tune with us as we will present you with all the necessary gift ideas that are going to charm your romance.