Purnima Shradh 2020 Details: The occasion of Purnima Shradh is also popularly known as Proshthapadi Purnima Shraddha and Shraddhi Purnima in different parts of the country. People of the Hindu community observe the event religiously. It’s a tradition that is followed to offer tributes and homage to their ancestors. Several customs and offerings are performed amidst Pitru Paksha (also known as Shraadh) which are believed to bring peace and good outcomes for your deceased family members. There’s a lot to know when it comes to Proshthapadi Purnima Shradh. If you are searching for more information about Purnima Shraddha 2020 – its date, rituals, pooja timings, stories, significance, and more. Pitru Paksha 2020 Starting Date And Full Schedule: Know The Significance of Shradh And Rituals Related to the Hindu Observance.

When will Proshthapadi Purnima Shradh 2020 be celebrated?

The Pitru Paksha is a period of 14 days starting from Purnima (full moon day) to the Amavasya (new moon day). This year, the Pitru Paksha period will begin from September 2, i.e. Wednesday, which will also be the day of observing Proshthapadi Purnima Shradh.

What are the puja timings of Proshthapadi Purnima Shradh 2020?

Proshthapadi Purnima Shraddha 2020 Date: September 1, 2020, i.e. Tuesday.

Kutup Muhurat: 12:13 PM to 01:03 PM | Duration – 50 Minutes

Rohina Muhurat: 01:03 PM to 01:53 PM | Duration – 50 Minutes

Aparahna Kaal: 01:53 PM to 04:23 PM | Duration – 02 Hours 30 Minutes

Proshthapadi Purnima Shradh 2020 Tithi Begins: Sep 01, i.e. Tuesday, from 09:38 AM

Proshthapadi Purnima Shradh 2020 Tithi Ends: Sep 02, i.e. Wednesday, till 10:51 AM

What are the rituals of Proshthapadi Purnima Shraddha?

There are a lot of customs and rituals that are performed on the day of Purnima Shraddha. Mostly, the male members in the family perform them, especially the eldest son. The person has to bathe early in the morning and wear a dhoti, along with a ring of Kush grass. People are advised to then conduct the ritual of Pind Daan under the guidance of a revered priest.

The food prepared on this day is said to be made for the ancestors. Also, the same food is offered to crows, which is considered to auspicious, as they are said to be Lord Yama’s messengers. The priest is presented with a variety of food items and is given a Dakshina. After that, all the family members have meals together.

It is said that the recitals of special mantras and chants are highly blissful if performed in the right spirits. Reading the holy literature such as Agni Purana, and Garuda Purana is highly recommended on this event. Also, a lot of priests narrate the stories of Ganga Avataram and Nachiketa during this period.

What is the significance of Proshthapadi Purnima Shraddha?

The observance of Proshthapadi Purnima Shraddha is considered to be very significant for the people of the Hindu community. The holy event is also known as Pitri Pokkho, Peddala Amavasya and even Apara Paksha. It is said that the one who observes all the rituals and traditions of Shraddh, their ancestors go to heaven.

It is believed that people who pass away, only attain salvation when their family members perform the rituals of Purnima Shraddha dutifully. Also, as per ancient Hindu history, it is said that people, when they follow all the rites and traditions on this day, are blessed with immense wealth, health, and knowledge. The occasion is considered to be one of the compulsory events to be performed for the Hindu community. As September 2 nears, we at LatestLY, wish that you and your family have a peaceful time remembering your ancestors and paying rich homage and tributes

