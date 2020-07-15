People in North India are marking the auspicious month of Sawan. Also called as Shravan in Central India, the observance month will begin on July 21 in Southern and Central states. Women primarily observe a fast on every Monday of the month called Sawan Somwar or Shravan Somwar. One of the traditions by some is to apply mehndi for this auspicious celebration. Now since many are at home and cannot even go to the parlours because of lockdown, there are many searches for easy mehndi designs, quick mehndi patterns, easy Shravan Somwar mehendi, Sawan Somar henna designs and we have got you all that here.

Women adorn themselves in what is called the Solah Shringar, a sign of good luck. In this, they wear sixteen adornments which are also said to bring happiness and prosperity to the house. One of the parts of this is mehndi. Henna has always been an important element in Indian festive celebrations. There are special henna designs for every important occasion. So Shravan Somwar also has beautiful mehndi designs, some with imprints of Lord Shiva too. But we give you here 5-minute mehndi designs which will not take much of your time. Solah Shringar During Sawan 2020: From Mangal Sutra to Sindoor, How Does Each of the 16 Beauty Adornments Bring in Good Luck For Married Women During the Auspicious Shravan Month.

5-Minute Indian Mehendi Designs:

Small and Beautiful Mehndi Designs:

Easy Mehndi Hacks:

We hope the above videos guide you on making beautiful henna patterns for the auspicious days. You can try Arabic designs too or the mandala patterns to give a fuller look. The tricks and tips will help you make easy henna patterns in just about 5 to 10 minutes.

