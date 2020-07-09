Happy Sawan ka Mahina! The holy month of Shravan has begun when devotees of Lord Shiva fast and pray. Some even carry kawar and travel to the holy destination where Lord Bholenath is said to reside. However, married women fast for Lord Shiva as well and an important part of their devotion is considered to be solah shringar which is the 16-step beauty adornment ritual. Solah Shringar doesn't just make women look prettier but is also said to bring in good luck. The sixteen adornments are to bring happiness and prosperity to the house. The auspicious sixteen adornments ritual is also mentioned in the Rigveda and it is said to not only enhance beauty but bring in positivity. Let us discuss in detail the components of these 16 step beauty ritual and their importance.

Bindi: Bindi is placed between both your eyebrows with kumkum and is said to symbolise the third eye of Lord Shiva. One can use either kumkum or vermilion to apply bindi and it is said to bring in prosperity. Vermilion (Sindoor): Sindoor is considered important and is applied during the marriage by the husband who pledges to accompany her throughout her life. Kajal: Along with making your eyes look more beautiful it is said to protect women from evil eyes around the world. Mehndi: Without mehndi, the solah shringar is considered incomplete. Applying mehndi on the feet and hands is considered prosperous and that it attracts happiness in the married life. It is believed that the darker the henna leaves stains on the hands the more the woman receives love. Traditional saree or Shadin ka Joda: Women can wear a traditional saree, preferably in red during sawan. Wedding dress is considered very special. This forms an important part of Solah Shringar. Gajra or flowers in the hair: A small garland of fragrant flowers that is used to decorate the hairstyles donned by the woman doesn't does beautify her look but also makes her smell good. It is said to make your life sweet-smelling always away from hardships. Maang Tika: This jewelery worn in the middle of the forehead, along with vermilion, adds beauty to every girl's beauty. It is believed that the newlyweds are worn in the middle of the mang tika head so that they will always walk right and straight in their life after marriage. Nose ring: It is considered obligatory for Suhagin women to wear nose ornaments. Generally, women wear small nosepins in the nose, called cloves. Earrings: This ear ornament is available in many beautiful designs. After marriage, women definitely wear earrings in the ear. It is believed that after marriage, the daughter-in-law should abstain from doing evil and especially listening to the husband and in-laws. Mangal Sutra: Wearing mangalsutra is said to bring in harmony in the marriage. In India, the ritual of wearing a Mangal Sutra on the bride's neck is very important. This Mangal Sutra, worn around the neck, is considered a symbol of a woman's commitment to her husband. Armlet: This ornament is of gold or silver, with a rigid shape. It is tightened completely in the arms. Therefore it is called armlet. Earlier, it was considered mandatory for women to wear armlets. It is believed that wearing women's armlets would protect the family's wealth. Bangles: Bangles have been considered a symbol of euphoria. It is believed that the art of Suhagin women should be filled with bangles. The colors of bangles are also of special importance. Red colored bangles symbolize that after marriage she is completely happy and satisfied. The green color symbolizes the prosperity of her family after marriage. Ring: The ring has been considered a symbol of mutual love and trust of husband and wife by the bride and groom in marriage before marriage or engagement. This mention is also found in our ancient scripture Ramayana. Waistband (Kamarbandh): The waistband is the ornament worn at the waist, which the women wear after marriage, in which the newlyweds hang a bunch of keys in their waist. The waistband symbolizes that Suhagan is now the owner of her house. Nettle(Bichua): The silver nettle is worn in the middle three fingers except the toe and the little finger. During the wedding, when the girl puts on a silbatte, her sister-in-law wears a nettle on her feet. Payal: The jewelery worn on the feet is always made of silver only. In Hinduism, gold has a place of sacred metal, from which crowns are worn by deities and it is believed that wearing gold on feet insults Goddess Lakshmi.

You don't have do the solah shringar everyday during sawan. You can just do it on Mondays which is considered very important during the holy month of Shravan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).