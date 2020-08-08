The Quit India Movement was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1948. The movement is also known as August Kranti Diwas. The Quit India movement began with Mahatma Gandhi’s clarion call of “Do or Die” to end the British rule in India. It was a protest initiated to demand an end to the British rule in India.

It was launched at the height of the Second World War. As the Quit India Movement was launched in August, it is also known as August Movement or August Kranti. Mahatma Gandhi in his Quit India speech asked all Indians including teachers to leave their jobs and take part in the movement.

On the occasion of Quit India Movement's 78th anniversary, LatestLY takes a look at some of the FAQs About Quit India Movement.

When was Quit India Movement Launched?

On 8 August 1942 at the All-India Congress Committee session in Bombay, launched the Quit India Movement.

What is the Significance of Quit India Movement?

Quit India movement was a protest initiated to demand an end to the British rule in India.

Who Announced the Quit India Movement?

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi launched the 'Quit India' movement. The next day, Gandhi, Nehru and many other leaders of the Indian National Congress were arrested by the British Government. When the leaders were arrested, there was total unrest in the country

When Did Quit India Movement End?

The historic session of the All India Congress Committee began on the 7th August and concluded after midnight of 8th August 1942 at Gowalia Tank Maidan, Bombay.

Why did Quit India movement become popular?

Even though it was a failure, but the Quit India Movement became popular because it was the first major movement by Indians in an attempt to get the British out of their country.

What Was Mahatma Gandhi's Famous Speech at the Movement?

On August 8, 1942, Mahatma Gandhi gave the famous Quit India speech in which he called upon Indians to “do or die” to drive the British away from India and launched the Quit India movement

How is Quit India Movement Observed?

The day is celebrated by paying tribute to freedom fighters with national integration speeches and other events.

Quit India movement is one of the most significant movements in the history of Indian freedom struggle. LatestLY pays homage to all the freedom fighters who played an important role in India's fight to get freedom from British rule.

