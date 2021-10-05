Riyadh, October 5: Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or KSA will look for the moon tomorrow evening. The moon sighting will be conducted to decide the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal 2021, the third month in Islamic calendar. The Rabi Ul Awwal moon sighting will also set the date for Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid in Saudi Arabia. A section of Muslims celebrate prophet Mohammed's birthday, also called Mawlid or Eid Milad Un Nabi, on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Third Month in Islamic Calendar?

A month in Islamic calendar lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending upon the moon sighting. If the moon is sighted on 29th of an ongoing month, a new month begins from next day. In case the moon is not sighted, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Tomorrow i.e. October 6 is 29th of Safar, the second month in Islamic calendar. Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Date in Pakistan: Know Tentative Dates of Moon Sighting and Eid Milad Un Nabi.

If the moon is sighted tomorrow, Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 in Saudi Arabia will commence from October 7. If the moon is not sighted tomorrow, the month of will complete 30 days and Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 will begin from October 8.

When Is Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 or 12 Rabi Ul Awwal in Saudi Arabia?

Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is observed on 12th of Rabi Ul Awwal. If Rabi Ul Awwal in Saudi Arabia begins from October 7, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will fall on October 18. If the Rabi Ul Awwal month commences from October 8, Eid Milad Un Nabi will be observed on October 19.

