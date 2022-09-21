Riyadh, September 21: Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or KSA, United Arab Emirates UAE) and other countries in the middle east will be looking for the moon this month end, sighting of which will mark the end of Safar month and the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal (Rabi al-Awwal), the third month in Islamic calendar. The sighting of moon will determine the date of Eid Milad Un Nabi, also known as Mawlid, which is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. Scroll down to know the expected date of Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 start and Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022. Navratri 2022 Greetings & HD Wallpapers: Maa Durga Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & Wishes To Send on First Day of Sharad Navratri.

Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Middle Eastern Countries:

Under the Islamic calendar, a new month commences when the new moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days. Subsequently, the new month begins the next day. Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other middle eastern countries will observe 29th of ongoing Safar month on Sunday, September 25. Therefore, if the moon is sighted on September 25, Rabil Ul Awwal 2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries in the middle east will begin from September 26. If the moos is not sighted on September 25, Safar month will complete 30 days and Rabil Ul Awwal 2022 will commence from September 27. International Day of Peace 2022 Date & Significance: Know Theme of the Year, When It Was Created and Ways in Which You Can Observe World Peace Day.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Middle Eastern Countries:

A section of Muslims celebrates Prophet Mohammed's birthday on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. The celebration is called Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid. Based on the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal month, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 date will be decided. If Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 begins from September 26, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other middle eastern countries will fall on October 7. Likewise, in case Rabi Ul Awwal month commences from September 27, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 will be observed on October 8.

