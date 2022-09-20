International Day of Peace is an annual celebration created by the United Nations to raise awareness about and promote the ideals of peace. It’s also called World Peace Day and is a reminder for us to give peace a chance in a world where war, crimes and violence take precedence on the news. This day is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all the nations, and an opportunity for humanity to commit to building a culture of peace above all differences. This day gives a strong message that life is much better in a world where peace exists and we can learn a lot from peacemakers to know what we as individuals can actually do to contribute toward building a peaceful society. Know all about the date, history, theme of the year, significance and ways to observe International Day of Peace 2022. International Day of Living Together in Peace 2022: A Day Dedicated to Accepting Differences & Promoting Peace.

Date and Theme of International Day of Peace 2022

International Day of Peace or World Peace Day is celebrated annually on September 21 all over the world. The theme of the year 2022 for World Peace Day is “End Racism. Build Peace.” This theme highlights how tackling racism is crucial for promoting peace and how we as individuals can contribute to it.

History and Significance of World Peace Day

The United Nations General Assembly declared the third Tuesday of September as International Day of Peace in 1981. Later, in 2001, the assembly moved to date to observe this occasion on September 21 every year. It coincides with the opening day of the annual sessions of the General Assembly and the primary goal of this day is to strengthen the ideals of peace around the world. The observance of this day is significant because since the time the United Nations was established and the Charter of the United Nations was created, governments, in an effort to promote peace, are obligated not to use force against anyone unless they have the sanction from the UN Security Council or if they’re acting in self-defence. International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Annual UN Observance Day.

How is The International Day of Peace Observed?

Apart from efforts to promote peace all year round, this day is especially devoted to observing 24 hours of ceasefire and non-violence. Many individuals and organisations host events centred around the theme of the year and gatherings are organised to spread the message of peace. Educational institutions also do their part by teaching students about conflicts and wars in history to highlight the devastation violence causes. They also plan activities like planting trees and or helping out caged animals to promote little acts of kindness and peace.

To observe peace, people are encouraged to observe a “Minute of Silence”, started by an NGO in 1984, at noon in different time zones to create a “Peace Wave” in the world with silence. This day is celebrated by hosting feasts in some cultures and encouraging discussions about the importance of peace. Happy International Day of Peace 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).