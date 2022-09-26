New Delhi, September 26: Rabi Ul Awwal, also spelt as Rabi al-Awwal and Rabi Ul Awal, is the third month of Islamic lunar calendar. Currently, the month of Safar is ongoing in India. Committees of moon sighting in various parts of India will meet this evening to check whether the new moon is visible. The sighting of moon will mark the beginning of Rabi al-Awaal 2022 in India. Consequently, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 date will also be announced. Catch live news updates on Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 moon sighting in India here. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022: Ahead of Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday, Mumbai Masjids Enlighten Non-Muslims About His Teachings.

In Islamic calendar, a month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. If the new moon is sighted on 29th day of the ongoing month, a new month begins the next. If the moon is not sighted on 29th day, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month commences the next day. In India, today (September 26) mark 29th day of the ongoing Safar month.

So, if the new moon is sighted today, Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 in India will begin from September 27. In case the moon remains invisible, the ongoing Safar month will complete 30 days on September 27. Subsequently, Rabi Ul Awwal 2022 will start from September 28.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date in India:

A section of Muslims observe Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid on 12th day of Rabi Ul Awwal month to commemorate Prophet Mohammed's birthday. Following the moon sighting if Rabi al-Awwal 2022 starts from September 27, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 in India would fall on October 8. In case Rabi Ul Awwal month begins from September 28, Muslims will observe Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 on October 9.