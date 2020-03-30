Ram Navami 2020: Interesting Facts About About Hindu Deity 'Ayodhya King' Lord Rama

Lord Rama (Photo Credits; Wikimedia Commons)

The country will celebrate the festival of Ram Navami on April 2. Rama Navami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the first month of the Hindu calendar, Chaitra. Lord Rama is a Hindu deity. He is considered to be the seventh incarnation of the god Vishnu. Happy Ram Navami 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages And SMS to Celebrate the Birth of Lord Rama.

Lord Rama was born to Kaushalya and Dasharatha in Ayodhya, the ruler of the Kingdom of Kosala. Lakshmana, Bharata, and Shatrughna were his siblings. Lord Rama was married to Sita. He, along with his wife and brother, went to exile for 14 years. The birth of Lord Rama marks the culmination of spring festival Chaitra Navratri which begins on Ugadi. People conduct special prayers and rituals and conclude the nine-day of festivities. Ram Navami 2020: Story of Lord Rama’s Birth and Celebrations Associated With the Hindu Festival.

Here Are Interesting Facts:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama was born in Tretya Yug.

King Dashrath performed a Yagya seeking an heir for his throne. After it was successfully performed, Agnideva himself appeared out of the yagnakund and offered Dasharath a bowl of kheer. It was then given to three queens, who conceived Rama, Lakshmana, Bharata and Shatrugna after consuming it.

Lord Rama had distinct physical characteristics. His lotus-shaped eyes were reddish, and his body shone like a thousand suns. More importantly, he was an “ajanbahu” (having long arms beyond the knees).

Lord Rama is considered to be an ideal man. He was polite, generous, kind, affectionate, chivalrous and free from pride.

Lord Rama’s Principle devotee was Lord Hanuman.

He accepted 14 years in exile with his wife and brother Lakshmana for the honouring his father’s words.

As per Hindi Mythology, Lord Rama ruled his kingdom Ayodhya for 11,000 years after defeating evil Ravana,

Lord Rama killed Ravana on the tenth day of Navaratri. It is celebrated as Dussehra. The festival of Diwali is celebrated as Lord Rama returned back to his kingdom after 14 years along with Sita and Lakshaman.

Every year, Hindus celebrate Ram Navami is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour, especially in Ayodhya. It is believed that by praying to Rama, devotees will be blessed with peace, harmony and prosperity in their lives. Devotees throng temple to seek blessings of the Hindu deity. However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya, scheduled between March 25 and April 2, 2020, have been cancelled. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also cancelled its shobha yatras and rath yatras.