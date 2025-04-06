Ram Navami 2025 is on Sunday, April 6. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It falls on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month’s Shukla Paksha, typically in March or April. Lord Rama is revered as the ideal king, son, and husband, embodying righteousness (dharma) and devotion. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, particularly in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Rama, as well as in temples dedicated to him. To celebrate Lord Rama's birth anniversary, we bring you Ram Navami 2025 wishes in Hindi and HD images for free download online. Share Happy Ram Navami greetings with these messages, wallpapers, quotes and pictures to celebrate the Hindu festival.

Devotees observe Ram Navami by fasting, visiting temples, and participating in religious discourses on the Ramayana, the epic that narrates Lord Rama’s life and adventures. Many temples organise grand processions with idols of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman, accompanied by bhajans and chants. Some devotees perform special pujas at home, decorating their prayer spaces with flowers, lamps, and images of Lord Rama. The recitation of the Ramcharitmanas or Sundarkand, which describes Rama’s virtues and heroism, is also a common practice. Celebrate the auspicious Ram Navami with these Happy Ram Navami greetings, Ram Navami wishes, messages, wallpapers, quotes and pictures.

Ram Navami Wishes in Hindi

Ram Navami Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ram Navami Wishes in Hindi

Ram Navami Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ram Navami Wishes in Hindi

Ram Navami Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ram Navami Images

Ram Navami Images (File Image)

Ram Navami Wallpapers

Ram Navami Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of the main highlights of the festival is the re-enactment of episodes from the Ramayana, known as "Ram Leela." These performances depict key events from Rama’s life, such as his birth, exile, the battle against Ravana, and his triumphant return to Ayodhya. Devotees believe that worshiping Rama on this day grants them protection, peace, and divine blessings. Many also consider Ram Navami an auspicious time to start new ventures or spiritual practices.

Apart from its religious significance, Ram Navami holds a deep cultural impact. The festival unites communities in devotion and celebration, reinforcing moral values and virtues such as truth, duty, and compassion. In recent years, the festival has also taken on a charitable aspect, with devotees distributing food, clothes, and other essentials to the needy. Ram Navami is not just a celebration of Lord Rama’s birth but a reminder of his teachings, inspiring people to lead a life of righteousness and service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).