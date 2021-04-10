Happy Ramadan 2021! While Ramzan will be celebrated amidst the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the spirits are high as ever. This festival is celebrated for 30 days and according to the Islamic calendar, it is a tradition to celebrate Ramadan on the ninth month. In the religion of Islam, this festival is considered very pak (pure/auspicious). The auspicious festival of Eid marks the end of Ramadan. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month. This day is celebrated by following different customs and traditions. On this day, along with wearing new clothes, women also apply mehndi in their hands. Mehndi is an important part of Ramadan.

In the month of Ramadan, people break the roza (fast) by eating dates, because Islamic beliefs show that the messenger of Allah was asked to open his Roza by eating dates. And since then, every day people eat dates in Iftar and Sehri. However, if you want to apply Mehendi on this day and you too are looking for the latest Arabic designs and tricks to apply mehndi quickly, you have come to the right place. We have for you some of the most amazing Mehendi designs that are extremely popular in India. Right from portrait mehndi to motif mehndi, Arabic mehndi to Pakistani style mehndi, Indian mehndi to Moroccan designs, there are so many types to choose from. If you are looking for Arabic Mehendi designs, Dark Mehndi, Dark Mehndi Designs, Easy Mehandi Designs, Full hand Mehendi designs, we have your back!

Women and girls decorate their hands with Mehendi stylish. An Indian traditional look goes perfectly with Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. Let's take a look at easy to replicate mehndi designs for Ramadan 2021 celebrations:

See Pic of Mehndi Design For Front Hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Henna Artist 🇦🇪 (@blisshennabyzahra)

Beautiful Henna Patterns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by سبین شہزاد (@sabeen_x)

Arabic Mehndi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANAN YASHIR (@_theadornmag_)

Mehendi Patterns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Mergu (@henna_by_soundarya)

Full Hand Mehndi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Thawkar (@kalyani_arts1820) on May 21, 2020 at 6:38am PDT

Full Hand Mehndi With Trails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehendi blogger (@hennablogger_2) on May 21, 2020 at 6:26am PDT

Arabic Style Full Hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @muntaha6747 on May 21, 2020 at 6:22am PDT

Minimal Back Hand Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HENNA PAYAKUMBUH & sekitarnya (@hennaafnny) on May 21, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

Full Hand Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nav - N.Rai Henna ✨ (@navjotraii) on May 21, 2020 at 6:10am PDT

During the fast during the month of Ramadan, the Muslim community does not consume food or refreshments throughout the day. Also, during this time it is strictly forbidden to indulge in bad habits like cigarette and tobacco. Some food is eaten before the sun rises by the devotees who keep the fast, this time is also called Suhoor (Sehri) by the Muslim community. Whereas the food which is taken by the people keeping roza in the evening after fasting for the whole day is called Iftar.

