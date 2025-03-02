Mumbai, March 02: Muslims in India are observing their first fast (Roza) of Ramadan 2025 today, March 02. Fasting in Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is mandatory for all adult and healthy Muslims. They take a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri or Suhoor, abstain from food and drink till sunset and break their fast with Iftar (evening meal). If you are looking for Sehri time and Iftar time for 1st Roza in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities, everything is mentioned below for you.

Muslims start their Ramadan fast with Sehri which is consumed early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer performed before the sunrise. After Sehri, they do not eat any food or drink any type of liquid including water during the day. They break their fast with Iftar, which is an evening meal consumed at the time of Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer performed as soon as the sun goes down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:44 AM

Iftar Time 6:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:26 AM

Iftar Time 6:24 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:11 AM

Iftar Time 6:10 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:42 AM

Iftar Time 5:42 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:26 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:40 AM

Iftar Time 6:44 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:13 AM

Iftar Time 6:19 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:32 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:26 AM

Iftar Time 6:28 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:34 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:55 AM

Iftar Time 5:53 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:38 AM

Iftar Time 5:27 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:28 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:45 AM

Iftar Time 6:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:24 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 02 (1st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:25 PM

Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help Muslims learn self-discipline and self-restraint. Muslims consider it to be holy month because it is believed that the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Contrary to the general perception, Ramadan is not a festival. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims celebrate Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr or Eid al-Fitr, when Ramadan concludes. Eid is one of two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).