You can watch Ramlila on DD National starting from October 17, 2020, on national television. Between 7 PM to 10 PM, Ramlila will be live telecasted on DD National and in case you miss it, you can watch the next day from 7 AM to 10 AM on DD Bharati and again on DD National from 3 PM to 6 PM. On Day 2 of Navratri, we bring to you the live telecast of Ramlila which you can watch with your family at the comfort of your home. As COVID-19 pandemic induced situation has curtailed celebrations, Ramlila is being live telecasted on Doordarshan. It will available to watch in 14 languages on TV. However, due to the current situation, audiences will not be allowed at Laxman Qila in Ayodhya, but the performance will be live on TV. Ram Leela 2020 Live Telecast From Ayodhya: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming of Ramlila on Doordarshan Channel; Check Full Time and Schedule Here.

Ramleela is a dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama. This year the event is being performed without spectators due to COVID-19 situation. However, to those who have been eagerly waiting to see the drama can catch it online on social media platforms and YouTube between October 17 and 25. In Ayodhya, a massive LED screen is set up above a grand stage playing the epic Ramayana. Ayodhya Ramleela 2020: City Gears Up to Celebrate Ramleela This Dussehra Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Bollywood Actors to Take Part; Live Streaming of Event to be Available Online & on TV.

Ramlila LIVE: Watch Live Telecast of Ramleela from Ayodhya Day 2:

Ramlila 2020 is live telecast with the cooperation of the tourism and cultural department of the Uttar Pradesh government. This year, a star-studded Ramleela has been set up at Laxman Qila. Only a few people will be present in the audience due to the restrictions which are currently in place.

