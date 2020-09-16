New Delhi, September 16: Ayodhya gears up to celebrate Ramleela this Dussehra amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Hindustan Times report, a three-member production team reached Ayodhya to survey the venue on Tuesday. There are reports that that the nine-day festivities will be performed at Laxman Quila on the banks of the river Saryu from October 17-25, in which Bollywood actors are also expected to take part.

Bindu Dara Singh is expected to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the Ramleela in Ayodhya. Manoj Tewari will play the character of Angad, son of king Bali of Kishkindha, while famous Bhojpuri actor and now Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will play the character of Bharat, Lord Ram’s younger brother. Iconic Bollywood comedian Asrani will slip into the role of Narad Muni. Ram Temple's Construction Begins is Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Says 'Iron Won't Be Used in the Construction of the Mandir'.

The week-long show will be streamed live on social networking sites like Facebook, Youtube and others and will also be streamed live on Doordarshan and other entertainment channels. Ayodhya Ramlila Committee, which is organising the Delhi Ramlila on behalf of Maa Foundation Delhi, had said that it will be a virtual Ramlila considering the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).