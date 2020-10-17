New Delhi, October 17: This year, Ramleela will be celebrated at Laxhman Qila in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The nine-day dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram as per the epic Ramayana will be a virtual affair this year. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Doordarshan is all set to bring Ram Leela LIVE from the holy city of Ayodhya starting today, i.e. October 17. The live streaming of Ramleela, which will be aired live in 14 languages, including Urdu, across the country, can be viewed online on DD National and DD Bharti.

Ram Leela LIVE: Where and When to Watch

Ramlila will be performed without spectators this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. It will be aired live on social media platforms and DD live YouTube between October 17 and 25. You can watch the live streaming from 7 pm to 10 pm. The repeat telecast will be on DD Bharti the next day from 7 am to 10 am and on DD National from 3 pm to 6 pm. Ahead of Durga Puja, Ramleela Celebrations, DDMA Issues Guidelines for Holding Large Events.

Here's the tweet by CEO of Prasar Bharati:

Team Doordarshan all set to bring Ram Leela from Ayodhya LIVE starting today pic.twitter.com/pf3QArlT9x — Shashi S Vempati (@shashidigital) October 17, 2020

A mammoth LED screen will be installed above a grand stage which will mirror the epic ambience of Ramayana. Shashi S Vempati, CEO Prasar Bharati, tweeted images of the grand set up that focuses on state-of-the-art light and sound arrangements so that dialogues are clear during seamless translation and broadcast. The Ramleela will be held with the cooperation of the tourism and cultural department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

