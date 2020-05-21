Ramzan 2020 Schedule: Sehri and Iftar Timings For May 22 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata And Other Cities of India

File image of Muslims having Iftar (Photo Credits: PTI)

Muslims in India, except for those living in Kerala and Karnataka, will observe 28th fast (Roza) of the ongoing Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, month on May 22. To begin their fast, Muslims take a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and abstain from food and water throughout the day. They break their fast soon after the sunset. The evening meal is called Iftar. The timings for Sehri and Iftar differ from city to city due to geographical factors. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Here's why we bring to you timetable of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India. The deadline for consuming Sehri meal ends at around 10 minutes before the time for Fajr prayer. And Iftar meal can be consumed when Maghrib begins. The time of Maghrib begins two minutes after sunset. Scroll down to check timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for May 22.

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Mumbai

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 22 MAY 2020 04:41 AM 7:09 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Delhi

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 22 MAY 2020 03:56 AM 7:12 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Bengaluru

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 22 MAY 2020 04:36 AM 6:44 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Chennai

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 22 MAY 2020 04:25 AM 6:30 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Srinagar

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 22 MAY 2020 03:45 AM 7:38 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Lucknow

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 22 MAY 2020 03:47 AM 6:53 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Kolkata

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 22 MAY 2020 03:30 AM 6:15 PM

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is intended to teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity. If you reside in a city not mentioned above, you can visit Urdu Point and download the Ramzan timetable for your respective city. Click here to check Sehri and Iftar timing for other cities in India.