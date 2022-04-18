Mumbai, April 18: The holy month of Ramadan has entered its third week and is being celebrated with much cheers all across the globe. Muslims in Delhi, Mumbai, and other parts of the country will observe the 17th Roza of Ramadan on April 19.

This year, Ramzan which is also known as Ramadan began on April 3 after the crescent moon was sighted on the evening of April 2. Ramzan 2022: Saudi Arabia To Use Mobile App To Facilitate Pilgrimage to Mecca During Ramadan.

Muslims observe fast during Ramzan from dawn to dusk. They also abstain from eating or drinking water. Muslims start observing fast from Sehri and break their fast at Iftar.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim adults not only observe fast but also engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran. It is also a time to introspect about one's life and also share meals with family and friends.

Traditionally, Muslims break their fast at Iftar by eating dates and drinking water. This is followed by light and nutritious meals. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi for the 17th Roza of Ramzan on April 19.

While Sehri is observed in the morning before sunrise, Iftar is observed two minutes after sunset.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 19:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 17 19 April 2022 05:03 18:57

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 19:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 17 19 April 2022 04:28 18:50

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 19:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 17 19 April 2022 04:17 18:33

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

