It is time to decorate our houses with most beautiful rangoli designs because Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is almost here. The Ganpati festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 31. It is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi. In the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. It is the celebration of the arrival of Lord Ganesha to earth from Kailasa Parvat with Goddess Parvati. To welcome Lord Ganesh, many people decorate their houses by drawing beautiful rangoli at their doorstep. As you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated the latest rangoli designs that can add to your decorations for the ten-day festival. You will find a collection of beautiful and colourful Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 rangoli designs and patterns to make this festival super special. Ganpati Makhar Decoration Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s How To Decorate Lord Ganesha Idol, Mandap and Singhasan for Ganeshotsav at Home.

During the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, people instal Lord Ganesha's idol in their homes and offer him traditional Prasad. A variety of 56 different types of bhog and prasad is prepared for offering to the elephant-head deity. The idol of Lord Ganesha is anointed with sandalwood paste and yellow and red flowers. Here are beautiful and easy rangoli designs that will help you decorate your house for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.

Ganesh Chaturthi Rangoli Designs

Watch Video Tutorial to Draw Ganesh Chaturthi Rangoli Designs

Latest Ganesh Chaturthi Rangoli Designs

As people install and worship the idol of Lord Ganesha, they chant Vedic hymns, bhajans and religious texts like Ganesh Upanishads. There is excitement all around for the celebrations of the festival. People come out on the streets in procession as they bring the idol of Lord Ganesha to their house. They sing songs and dance to the beats of songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha. They play with colours and all the streets and houses are beautifully decorated for welcoming Bappa. Here are beautiful and colourful rangoli designs that you can try as you lighten up your house for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

