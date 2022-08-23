Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is a holy festival that is celebrated for a period of ten days in Hindu culture. The festivities are marked by revering Lord Ganesha, who is said to appear on earth from Kailash Parvati with his mother, Goddess Parvati, during the occasion. In the Gregorian Calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be observed from August 31, Wednesday, with devotees installing a clay idol of Lord Ganpati and offering him the traditional bhog and prayers throughout the sacred ten days. The elephant-headed deity is worshipped by placing his idol on a raised platform in homes or temporary stages (pandals) and is anointed with sandalwood paste and yellow and red flowers. People also chant Vedic hymns and religious texts like Ganesh Upanishad and offer twenty-one types of modaks to the lord. Read more about Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 rangoli ideas like multicoloured free hand and dotted Ganpati designs, and why the art is considered auspicious during such festivities. Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 Dates: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timings) and Significance of Fasts Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

In the Indian subcontinent, any auspicious festival is incomplete without decorating the threshold of the main entrance with rangolis. The different types of rangoli ideas that are passed on from one generation to another are kept alive by making them on holy events. The art is believed to attract a household's happiness, positivity and liveliness. Therefore, a pious festival like Ganesh Chaturthi can not be marked without these elaborate designs that feature geometric shapes, depictions of Ganpati Bappa, or flower and petal forms appropriate to the Vinayaka Chaviti celebration. Check out the tutorial videos below to prepare for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year! Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card in Marathi Template for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganpati Digital Invitation Card Format, WhatsApp Messages and Greetings for Loved Ones.

Elegant Freehand Rangoli Idea For Ganesh Utsav 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Rangoli Patterns

Ganesh Chaturthi Rangoli Tutorial Videos

Vinayaka Chaturthi Dotted Rangoli Art

Making rangoli during the ten days of Ganesh Utsav is beyond just the decoration and it is drawn with powdered calcite and limestone or cereal powders. The limestone used to make the art prevents insects from entering the house. In short, with scientific reason, rangolis also reflect traditions, folklore, and practices that are unique to each area. Hence, take inspiration from the videos and adore your home to welcome Ganpati Bappa!

