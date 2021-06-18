Rani Lakshmibai is credited to be one of the major and foremost Indian freedom fighters, who fought against the tyranny of British rule in the 18th century. Popularly known as Rani of Jhansi, she is remembered for her unmatched valour and courage. Rani Lakshmibai was one of the central figures when it came to the Mutiny of 1857 – also known as India’s First War of Independence. Rani Lakshmibai breathed her last in the year 1858, and it will be her 163rd death anniversary this year. There’s a lot to know about the life and achievements of Rani Lakshmibai. At LatestLY, we bring you some of the most interesting facts about Rani Lakshmibai on her death anniversary.

Rani Lakshmibai was born on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi, in a Marathi Karhade Brahmin family. You will be delighted to know that Rani Lakshmibai’s real name, at the time of her birth, was ManikarnikaTambe. She was fondly called Manu in her childhood. Unfortunately, Rani Lakshmibai lost her mother at the tender age of only four. She was raised by her father, who was a courtier of Peshwa of Bithoo. It is a well-known fact that Rani Lakshmibai learnt horsemanship, archery, mallakhamba, self-defence, and shooting at a very young age. While growing up, Rani Lakshmibai was called ‘Chhabili’ by the Peshwas in her childhood. The word Chhabili means energetic and playful. It is said that Rani Lakshmibai was friends with Nana Sahib and Tatya Tope during her childhood. In 1842, Manikarnika married Gangadhar Rao Newalkar – the King of Jhansi – and was given the title of Lakshmibai in honour of Goddess Lakshmi. It was a Maharashtrian custom back then to give the woman a new name after marriage. In 1851, Rani Lakshmibai gave birth to a boy and named him Damodar Rao. Unfortunately, he passed away only 4 months after his birth. During the siege by the British on Jhansi, Rani Lakshmibai was offered a pension of Rs 60,000 and was ordered to leave her palace.You will be surprised to know that Rani Lakshmibai was only 22-year-old when she stood up against the British and denied them to take control of Jhansi. When the British tried to take the reigns of Jhansi, it was Rani Lakshmibai’s famous words of defiance back then, ‘Main Apni Jhansi NahiDoongi’, which are still remembered after a very long time. It will surprise you to learn that Rani Jhansi fought with the Britishers with her infant son Damodar tied to her back. After a brief yet strong resistance to the British, Rani Lakshmibai breathed his last on June 18, fighting for her motherland. To commemorate the brave soul, the Indian government had issued a couple of postage stamps in the year 1957, in honour of Rani Lakshmibai.Also, the Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Lakshmibai. Not just that, a woman’s unit in the Indian Army is also named after her, i.e., Rani of Jhansi regiment.

Maharani Lakshmibai was one of the symbols of India’s first war of independence in 1857. Her defiance against the British is well-known and as a mark of respect, people across the country observe the occasion of Rani Lakshmibai death anniversary amidst grandeur festivities and respect. To know more about Rani Lakshmibai, you can click here.

