Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas 2020: Every year, the government leads the celebrations of the Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas across the country. The aim of observing the Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas is to promote cleanliness and sanitation conditions in our nation. With the Swachh Bharat Mission that was launched in 2015, the observance of Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas comes as a reminder of how a clean environment promotes a healthy ecosystem. Every year, Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas is observed on October 2, the same day of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. There’s a lot to know when it comes to Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas. If you want to find more details about the Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas 2020 – its date, history, and significance, then you have reached the right destination.

Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas 2020 Date

The occasion of Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas 2020 will be observed on October 2, like every year. The event will fall on Friday this year. The event of Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas is observed in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who believed that a strong country could be only built on the strong shoulders of cleanliness.

Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas History and Significance

The occasion of Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas is being celebrated by the government since so many years now. It has gained popularity, considering how people have been actively participating in several cleanliness drives, and actually making an effort to make the change.

It was PM Modi who announced, in 2015, that Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday would be observed as Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas. Since then, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday is celebrated as Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas every year. It is on the same date the PM had launched Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014.

What is the significance of Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas?

In 2014, the PM Modi-led government launched a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to ensure that India is 100% open-defecation free. Over the years, there have been several environmental, health and socio-economic initiatives that the government has adopted in the welfare of our country. While many of them achieved their target, some of them are still near completion.

The occasion of Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas comes as a timely reminder of how a clean environment has multiple benefits. It not only keeps the ecosystem hygienic, but it also helps in reducing air-borne, and water-borne diseases. The day is observed to promote cleanliness and educate people on how they can contribute to keeping the Mother Nature clean and green.

A healthy nation is the one who is on the path of prosperity. In the last five years, a lot has been achieved. The government launches a new initiative on the occasion of Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas every year. It will be interesting to see which environmental or cleanliness issues do the government picks.

