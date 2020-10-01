Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas is marked every year on October 2, the day of Gandhi Jayanti. The birth of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation is a public holiday celebration across India. This day is also observed as Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas, an idea to promote sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene across the country. In the year 2014, PM Narendra Modi initiated a nation-wide campaign of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with an aim to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. On this day, people share messages and quotes to spread awareness about cleanliness and having a proper hygiene along with Gandhi Jayanti messages. So we too have got you a nice collection of cleanliness quotes with images and messages that promote the idea of having good hygiene for Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas 2020.

The aspects of cleanliness and hygiene are even more relevant today as we fight with the pandemic of coronavirus. We have already been washing our hands time and again, which is a must to remain germ-free. Proper disposal of facemasks, PPE kits is also crucial as the waste may end up in sea and cause more pollution, and related problems. Personal hygiene habits need to be inculcated among everyone from a very young age and the awareness can be created by sharing across messages, images and quotes. Thus for Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas 2020, we have got you a collection of cleanliness quotes, images which can be shared as messages and wishes for the day. Are You A Swachh Citizen? Here's How You Can Become One And Contribute Towards a Green, Clean India.

Cleanliness quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Cleanliness and order are not matters of instinct; they are matters of education, and like most great things, you must cultivate a taste for them." Benjamin Disraeli

Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Better keep yourself clean and bright; you are the window through which you must see the world." George Bernard Shaw

Quote Reads: "Cleanliness is a state of purity, clarity, and precision." Suze Orman

Swachhta Diwas quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Cleanliness may be defined to be the emblem of purity of mind." Joseph Addison

Quotes on cleanliness (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Mahatma Gandhi never compromised on cleanliness. He gave us freedom. We should give him a clean India." Narendra Modi

Swachhta Diwas quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Cleanliness is next to godliness ~ its important to practice cleanliness as it is valued as much as worshipping God."

Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "Cleanliness makes it easier to see the details."

These quotes will make it easier for you to send your greetings for this day and also give you the message of cleanliness. You can download these images for free and send them over social media apps. While exchanging the messages for Gandhi Jayanti 2020, you can also send these greetings and quotes for Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas!

