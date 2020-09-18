Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New year celebration that falls at the beginning of autumn every year. Also known as Yom Teruah in the biblical world, Rosh Hashanah is the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve. This 2-day festival will begin on September 18 and go on till September 20 this year. Rosh Hashanah 2020 is sure to be an important celebration for Jews and followers of Judaism across the world and is celebrated with great vim and valour. People also share Rosh Hashanah 2020 wishes, Happy Rosh Hashanah messages, Happy Jewish New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Rosh Hashanah 2020 Facebook Status pictures with friends and family to bring in this day. Rosh Hashanah 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Share Heartfelt Greetings on Jewish New Year.

The celebration of Rosh Hashanah begins on the first day of Tishrei, which is the seventh month in Jewish Calendar. In contrast to the ecclesiastical year, where the first month Nisan, the Passover month, marks Israel's exodus from Egypt. The celebration of Rosh Hashanah is filled with delicious feasts, soul-filling music and heart-warming prayer meetings and self-reflection sessions. This day is said to be an opportunity to get closer to oneself, begin afresh and make better choices. Rosh Hashanah 2020 FAQs: From 'What Is Rosh Hashanah?' to 'What Do You Say After Rosh Hashanah?' Here Are Answers to Mostly Asked Questions on Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah celebrations this year are sure to be different. With the pandemic still spreading, the social celebrations are sure to be limited. However, to combat this and still celebrate this important festival with friends and family worldwide, people are sure to share Rosh Hashanah 2020 wishes, Happy Rosh Hashanah messages, Happy Jewish New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Rosh Hashanah 2020 Facebook Status pictures with each other.

The play of Shofar, a cleaned out ram’s horn is an important tradition in Rosh Hashanah celebration. There are various other symbolic traditions that are followed on this. Eating apples dipped in honey is said to bring in a sweet beginning to the year. Whereas, consuming pomegranates, which is full of seeds is said to be a symbolic reminder that life may not be a cakewalk every time, but has some sweet rewards in the end.

