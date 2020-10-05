Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious observance dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is observed in the lunar month of the Hindu calendar on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 falls on October 5. It is believed that all kinds of people's sufferings will be removed when they worship Lord Ganesh. Devotees fast day-long and only eat after sighting the moon. To invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesha, Ganapati Atharvasheersha is recited before moonlight. As we observe Sankashti Chaturthi 2020, we bring to details about the pujan method, auspicious time and things related to fasting on this day. Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Wishes and HD Images in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Ganesha GIFs, Facebook Messages and SMS to Send Greetings.

Sankashti Chaturthi Significance And Pujan Method

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesh is considered the first god, therefore he is worshipped before every auspicious work. Also, people fast on this day from morning till moonrise, and pray to Ganesh to take away all their miseries. On Sankashti Chaturthi, people take bath in the morning, wear clean clothes and worship Lord Ganesha. They offer sesame, jaggery, sweets and sandalwood among other objects. Devotees chant mantras of Lord Ganesha all day long. Sankashti Chaturthi August 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Puja Vidhi and Significance of This Auspicious Day of Heramba Sankashti.

Auspicious Time on Sankashti Chaturthi

Auspicious time to worship in the morning is from 9:32 am to 11:20 am.

Moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: October 05 at 10: 02 AM

Chaturthi Ends: October 06 at 12: 31 AM

Moonrise on Sankashti: 08: 13 minutes PM

Every month, Ganesha is worshipped in a different name and peeta (seat). On the Sakashta Chaturthi, the 'Sankashta Ganapathi Pooja' prayer is performed. Each Vratha (fast) has a purpose. This prayer offering has 13 Vratha Kathas, one for each month and the 13th story is for adhika as the Hindu calendar has one extra month every four years. The uniqueness of this Vratha depends on the story related to that month.

