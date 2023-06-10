Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra 2023 will begin on June 11 and continue till June 29 - the Shayani Ekadashi 2023 or Ashadi Ekadashi 2023. This Palkhi procession is one of the most important parts of the Pandharpur Wari 2023 celebration. Pandharpur Wari or Wari is a yatra to Pandharpur, Maharashtra, to honor Vithoba. It involves carrying the paduka of a saint in a palkhi, most notably of Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram. The Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi begins from Alandi in Pune District and will go on for 21 days as they reach the Vithoba Temple in Pandharpur. As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious day, here is what you need to know about the festival, Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Complete Route and more. Pandharpur Wari 2023 Timetable: Check Complete Schedule of Sant Tukaram Maharaj And Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg.

When is Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra 2023?

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra 2023 will begin on June 11 with great fervour and enthusiasm. The 21-day Palkhi will culminate in a grand event on the occasion of Ashada Ekadashi 2023 on June 29, when devotees who reach Pandharpur take a holy dip in the Bhima River and then visit the Vithoba Temple. People who want to join the Palkhi often do so by following the Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg and knowing where they can either get a glimpse or become a part of this commemoration.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra 2023 Route

Date Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg June 11, 2023 Palkhi Begins at Alandi June 12, 2023 Bhavani Peth Pune June 13, 2023 Pune June 14, 2023 Saswad June 15, 2023 Saswad June 16, 2023 Jeju Puri June 17, 2023 Valhi June 18, 2023 Lond June 19, 2023 Lond June 20, 2023 Taradgaon June 21, 2023 Vimantal Phaltan June 22, 2023 Barad June 23, 2023 Natepute June 24, 2023 Malshirasm June 25, 2023 Velapur June 26, 2023 Bhandi Shegaon June 27, 2023 Vakhri June 28, 2023 Pandharpur June 29, 2023 Ashada Ekadashi

We hope that Pandharpur Wari 2023 celebration brings all the love, light and happiness to your life.

