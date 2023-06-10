Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra 2023 will begin on June 11 and continue till June 29 - the Shayani Ekadashi 2023 or Ashadi Ekadashi 2023. This Palkhi procession is one of the most important parts of the Pandharpur Wari 2023 celebration. Pandharpur Wari or Wari is a yatra to Pandharpur, Maharashtra, to honor Vithoba. It involves carrying the paduka of a saint in a palkhi, most notably of Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram. The Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi begins from Alandi in Pune District and will go on for 21 days as they reach the Vithoba Temple in Pandharpur. As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious day, here is what you need to know about the festival, Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Complete Route and more. Pandharpur Wari 2023 Timetable: Check Complete Schedule of Sant Tukaram Maharaj And Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg.
When is Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra 2023?
The Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra 2023 will begin on June 11 with great fervour and enthusiasm. The 21-day Palkhi will culminate in a grand event on the occasion of Ashada Ekadashi 2023 on June 29, when devotees who reach Pandharpur take a holy dip in the Bhima River and then visit the Vithoba Temple. People who want to join the Palkhi often do so by following the Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg and knowing where they can either get a glimpse or become a part of this commemoration.
Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra 2023 Route
|Date
|Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg
|June 11, 2023
|Palkhi Begins at Alandi
|June 12, 2023
|Bhavani Peth Pune
|June 13, 2023
|Pune
|June 14, 2023
|Saswad
|June 15, 2023
|Saswad
|June 16, 2023
|Jeju Puri
|June 17, 2023
|Valhi
|June 18, 2023
|Lond
|June 19, 2023
|Lond
|June 20, 2023
|Taradgaon
|June 21, 2023
|Vimantal Phaltan
|June 22, 2023
|Barad
|June 23, 2023
|Natepute
|June 24, 2023
|Malshirasm
|June 25, 2023
|Velapur
|June 26, 2023
|Bhandi Shegaon
|June 27, 2023
|Vakhri
|June 28, 2023
|Pandharpur
|June 29, 2023
|Ashada Ekadashi
We hope that Pandharpur Wari 2023 celebration brings all the love, light and happiness to your life.
