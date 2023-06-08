Pandharpur Wari 2023 Timetable: Pandharpur Wari is one of the most important Hindu observances native to Maharashtra. As the name suggests, the festival revolves around taking a Wari or a Yatri towards Pandharpur. It involves carrying the paduka of a saint in a palkhi, with shrines of different saints, and it is believed to honour Lord Vittal. The most prominent Pandharpur Wari are Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar. Pandharpur Wari 2023 is expected to begin on June 10 and will surely witness thousands of devotees flooding toward Pandharpur. As we prepare for Pandharpur Wari 2023, here is the Complete Schedule of Sant Tukaram Maharaj And Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg for this year and everything you need to know about them. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Date in Puri: Know Rath Yatra History, Significance and More About Odisha's Famous Chariot Festival.

When is Pandharpur Wari 2023?

Pandharpur Wari Yatra for Sant Tukaram Maharaj will begin on June 10, while the Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg 2023 starts on June 11. The Yatra will stop at multiple locations for devotees to seek blessings from these Saints and Lord Vittal and finally arrive at Pandharpur. Knowing the exact dates of the halt is crucial for devotees who wish to join the yatra or just seek blessings.

Complete Schedule of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Yatra Marg

Date Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Yatra Marg June 11, 2023 Katevadi June 20, 2023 Belvandi June 22, 2023 Igatpuri June 24, 2023 Akluj Mane Vidyalaya June 25, 2023 Malinagar June 27, 2023 Bajirao Vihar June 28, 2023 Pandharpur

Complete Schedule of Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg

Date Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg June 20, 2023 Khandobacha Limb June 24, 2023 Purandvade June 25, 2023 Khudus Phata June 26, 2023 Karuvachi Samadhi June 27, 2023 Bajirao Vihar June 28, 2023 Pandharpur June 27, 2023 Bajirao Vihar June 28, 2023 Pandharpur

The main event after the completion of Palkhi will take place on the auspicious occasion of Ashada Ekadashi. This Palkhi is, therefore, also known as Ashada Palkhi by many. The two most renowned Palkhis that honour these saints actually begin from their towns, located in Pune District - Sant Dnyaneshwar's palkhi leaves from Alandi, while Tukaram's begins at Dehu. We hope that Pandharpur Wari 2023 fills your life with the love and light you deserve!

