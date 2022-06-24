Sawan or Shravana Maas is the fourth month in the traditional Hindu Calendar, observed at the beginning of the monsoon season. Sawan month is solely dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva when devotees keep fast to seek blessing from Mahadev. Hindu Vedas and Puranas say that after the Samudra Manthan between Gods and Demons, God Shiva drank the 'halahala' or poison that came out from the churning. The poison had the strength to destroy the whole world. Therefore, Lord Shiva is worshipped as a gesture of gratitude for the entire month of Shravan. Sawan month 2022 will start on July 14 and end on August 21. During the thirty days of Sawan, the cosmos is charged with Shiva elements. These elements or tattvas purify the mind, body and soul.

For the same reason, people follow long-established Vedic rituals to rever Lord Mahadev. To ensure you never miss out on any holy Shravana Mass traditions, we have curated all the dos and don'ts below. Sawan (Shravana) Month 2022 Start & End Dates: List of Sawan Somwar Vrat Days, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva.

What You Must Do During The Sawan Month:

1. Performing Rudra Abhishek during the Shravan Maas by offering panchamrit to Lord Shiva enlightens the soul and provides peace of mind and body.

2. Fasting during the holy month is considered auspicious and scientifically beneficial for health.

3. Chanting Maha Mrutyunjay Mantra and visiting Lord Shiv temple, especially on all the Shravan Somwar, is considered highly auspicious.

4. Reading Shravana Somwar Vrata Katha and wearing the holy Rudraksha is also said to be a sacred ritual followed during the festival month.

What To Avoid During Sawan Month

1. For people who keep fast for Sawan month, avoid consuming tamasic food items like onion, garlic, along with grains.

2. Try not to break your fast in between the month.

3. Keep yourself away from alcoholic beverages and non-vegetarian meals.

Watch: Rudra Abhishek Ritual

The holy month is considered a very blessed period for conducting any Puja or other religious ceremonies. Each prosperous day of the maas has a special significance: Tuesday for Goddess Gauri, Wednesday for Lord Vishnu and Jupiter, Thursday for Budd and Guru, and Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Maa Tulsi, Saturday for Shani Dev and Sunday for Lord Sun.

