The fifth lunar month of the Hindu Calendar is observed to revere Lord Shiva. The thirty days is considered highly pious and is celebrated as Sawan or Shravan Maas. Devotees keep fast known as Sawan Somwar Vrat on all the sixteen Mondays to seek blessing from Lord Shiva. All the Tuesdays during Shravana are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Some people observe fast on Tuesdays, which is called Magal Gauri Vrat. Sawan 2022 starts on Thursday, 14th July 2022 and ends with Shravan Purnima on Friday, 12th August. The month of Shravana is crucial for the entire sub-continent of India as it is connected to the arrival of the South-West monsoons. Each day of the maas has a religious significance. Read about all the major auspicious festivities that fall during the Hindu month below. Sawan (Shravana) Month 2022 Start & End Dates: List of Sawan Somwar Vrat Days, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva.

Sawan Month Festivals

1. Dashamaa Vart

The first day of Shravana is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Dashamaa or Momai Mata, one of the aspects of Maa Durga. The celebration is mainly followed in Gujarat.

2. Krishna Janmashtami

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

3. Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brother and sister. The festival is marked on the full moon day or Shraavana Poornima.

4. Naryal Poornima

The day of Shraavana Poornima is celebrated as Narali Purnima in the western Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa. On the day of Nariyal Poornima, people offer coconut to Sea as a mark of respect to Lord Varuna. The day is celebrated as the beginning of the fishing season.

5. Hariyali Teej

The Hariyali Teej festival symbolises Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's reunion when women keep fast and worship Mata Gauri for conjugal peace and happy married life.

6. Nag Panchami

Observed during the Shukla Paksha Panchami on Sawan month, Nag Panchami is a traditional worship of serpent Gods celebrated by Hindus throughout India.

7. Gamha Purnima

The observance of Gamha Purnima is celebrated in Odisha when all the domesticated cows and bullocks are decorated and worshipped.

8. Gayatri Jayanti

Gayatri Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri or Ved Mata, who is considered the mother of all Gods.

9. Varalakshmi Vratam

People worship Maa Varalakshmi, one of the forms of Goddess Mahalakshmi and consort of Lord Vishnu, on this particular day of Shravana.

10. Pola

The festival of Pola is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, a thanksgiving festival for farmers and their families for their bulls.

11. Shravani Mela

During the month-long fair of Shravani Mela, millions of Shiva devotees from different states of India, Nepal, and other countries around the sphere undertake the sacred pilgrimage from Sultanganj to Baba Baidyanath Temple.

Along with these holy occasions, the Shravan month is known for observances like Jandhyam Poornima, Pavitropana, Kalki Jayanti, Hayagriva Jayanti, and Salono. Shravan also celebrates the divinity of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna, and Goddess Lakshmi.

