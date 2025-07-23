Sawan Shivratri is an auspicious day that holds special religious importance in Hinduism. This day falls in the holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this day, offering water to Shivling is considered to be of special importance. The Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is observed as Masik Shivaratri or Masa Shivaratri and devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and worship Shiva Linga on all Shivaratris in the year. Sawan Shivratri holds great significance as it falls in the holy month of Shravan. Sawana Shivaratri falls on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. When Is Sawan Shivratri 2025? Here’s Shravan Shivaratri Date, Nishita Kaal Puja Muhurat, Chaturdashi Tithi, Important Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Sawan Shivratri 2025 Date

Sawan Shivratri 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

As per religious beliefs, water can be offered on Shivling at any time on the day on Sawan Shivratri because the entire day is considered extremely auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. According to drikpanchang, Nishita Kaal Puja Time will be from 11:49 PM to 12:30 AM on July 24. The Parana time (fast breaking time) will be on July 24 at 05:14 AM. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 04:09 AM on July 23, 2025 and will end at 1:58 AM on July 24, 2025. Sawan Shivratri 2025 Greetings: Celebrate the Shravan Festival With These Messages, Wishes, HD Images of Mahadev and Wallpapers To Worship Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri 2025 Jal time 2025

Take a look at the auspicious times of Sawan Shivratri to offer Jal to Lord Shiva

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 07:05 PM to 09:37 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:37 PM to 12:09 AM, Jul 24

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:09 AM to 02:41 AM, Jul 24

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 02:41 AM to 05:14 AM, Jul 24

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 04:09 AM on Jul 23, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:58 AM on Jul 24, 2025

Sawan Shivratri Significance

Sawan Shivratri holds great significance for Hindus, especially for the devotees of Lord Shiva. As the entire Shravana month is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, Masa Shivaratri during Sawan month is considered highly auspicious. In a year, there are usually twelve Shivaratri days. However, the most significant Shivaratri, which is known as Maha Shivaratri, falls during February or March, which corresponds to Phalguna month according to the North Indian calendar.

On this day, famous Shiva temples in North India, Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham arrange special Pujas and Shiva Darshan during Sawan month. Thousands of Shiva devotees visit Shiva shrines during Sawan month and perform Gangajal Abhishekam.

