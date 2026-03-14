Mumbai, March 15: As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, millions of Muslims across India observe the daily ritual of fasting from dawn until sunset. The fast begins with Sehri, a pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day, and concludes with Iftar, the meal taken to break the fast immediately after the sunset call to prayer. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar time today, March 15, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Because these timings are governed by the precise moments of sunrise and sunset, they vary by several minutes across different geographical locations. The timing for these meals varies significantly across India due to the country’s vast geographical span. While residents in eastern cities like Kolkata conclude their Sehri and break their fast earlier, those in western hubs like Mumbai and Ahmedabad observe their timings nearly an hour later. For Sunday, March 15, 2026, staying updated with precise local timings is essential for maintaining the sanctity of the fast. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 15:

City Sehri (Ends) Iftar (Starts) Mumbai 05:35 AM 06:48 PM Delhi 05:14 AM 06:29 PM Kolkata 04:32 AM 05:45 PM Chennai 05:07 AM 06:19 PM Hyderabad 05:21 AM 06:35 PM Ranchi 04:44 AM 05:57 PM Bengaluru 05:20 AM 06:31 PM Lucknow 05:00 AM 06:14 PM Srinagar 05:20 AM 06:37 PM Patna 04:45 AM 05:58 PM Bhopal 05:16 AM 06:29 PM Ahmedabad 05:35 AM 06:48 PM Jaipur 05:21 AM 06:35 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:20 AM 06:33 PM

Regional Variations and Observance

The timings for Ramadan vary significantly due to India’s vast longitudinal and latitudinal spread. Cities in the East, such as Kolkata, observe Iftar nearly an hour earlier than cities in the West, like Ahmedabad or Mumbai. Similarly, northern regions like Srinagar experience slightly longer fasting hours compared to southern cities like Thiruvananthapuram.

Muslims are advised to consult their local mosques or reliable digital platforms for secondary verification, as minor differences of one to two minutes may exist between various schools of thought (Fiqh). Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

The Significance of the Mid-Ramadan Phase

By March 15, observers have entered the second ten days of Ramadan, often referred to as the stage of Maghfirah (Forgiveness). This period is marked by increased evening prayers, known as Taraweeh, and community gatherings for Iftar.

Health experts recommend that during Sehri, individuals focus on slow-digesting carbohydrates and high-fiber foods to maintain energy levels throughout the day. For Iftar, it is traditionally recommended to break the fast with dates and water to provide an immediate burst of natural sugar and hydration.

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