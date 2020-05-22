Shani Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Messages to Celebrate Birthday of Shani Dev

Shani Jayanti HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Lord of the planet Saturn is regarded as Shani Dev. He is believed to be one of the main Hindu deities and is also considered as one of the main Navgrahas. The birth anniversary of Shani Dev is celebrated as Shani Jayanti. It is also known as Shani Amavasya. Shani Jayanti 2020 falls on May 22.

Shani Dev is the son of Surya Dev, the Sun god. As per Hindu mythology, each day of the week is dedicated to a deity and Saturday is believed to be ruled by Saturn Lord—Shani Dev. Shani Jayanti falls on Amavasya Tithi during the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. While according to South Indian Amavasyant calendar, Shani Jayanti falls on Amavasya Tithi during Vaishakha month. Meanwhile, wish Happy Shani Jayanti you loved ones by sending these wishes and greetings.

On Shani Jayanti, devotees fast and pray to Lord Shani while reciting Shani Chalisa for blessings. They offer fruits and flowers to the lord while performing Panchopchar Puja.