Shani Jayanti 2025 is marked on May 27. This annual Hindu festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Shani and is celebrated on the occasion of Jyeshtha Amavasya. Also known as Shani Amavasya, devotees of Lord Shani celebrate this occasion by offering him all their prayers. The commemoration is also shared with family and friends by posting Happy Shani Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Shani Amavasya 2025 greetings, Happy Shani Jayanti images and wallpapers, Shani Jayanti 2025 WhatsApp quotes and Happy Shani Amavasya 2025 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Shani Jayanti is believed to be an extremely auspicious day for devotees of Lord Shani. Visiting various important Shani temples across India is a common practice on this day. People often make special offerings of black coloured clothes, sesame seeds, sesame oil, black urad dal, etc. Performing an abhishek of Lord Shani’s idol with sesame oil is also believed to help appease the almighty. Shane Dev is known to be the god of justice, karma, and Saturn and is considered to be a very powerful deity.

Celebrating Shani Jayanti is often believed to be an important way of seeking his blessings for a prosperous and peaceful life. Many people believe that seeking Lord Shani Dev’s blessings can help appease their sins. As we celebrate Shani Jayanti 2025, here are some Happy Shani Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Shani Amavasya 2025 greetings, Happy Shani Jayanti images and wallpapers, Shani Jayanti 2025 WhatsApp quotes and Happy Shani Amavasya 2025 Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shani’s Blessings Bring You Strength, Resilience, and Success in All Your Endeavours. Happy Shani Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Shani Jayanti! May the Blessings of Lord Shani Always Be With You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Shani Jayanti, I Pray That You Are Blessed With Good Health, Wealth, and Happiness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shani Grant You Wisdom, Discernment, and the Ability To Make Righteous Decisions. Happy Shani Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Shani Dev! May His Grace Always Be With You. Happy Shani Jayanti!

We hope that these greetings add to the celebration of this auspicious day. It is interesting to note that the occasion of Shani Jayanti is also celebrated as Vat Savitri Vrat in the northern Indian states. The celebration is focused on seeking the blessings of the Almighty for the long and healthy life of your partner.

