Happy Sharad Navratri 2022! A significant Hindu festival that people look forward to after Pitru Paksha is Navratri. Goddess Durga is celebrated during the ten-day festivities during which time, each day is dedicated to a distinct manifestation of Devi Durga. Maa Durga, Ganesha, Kartikey, Saraswati, and Lakshmi are said to visit the earth, stay for nine days, and then depart on the tenth day. On the tenth day, idols are submerged in water. One of the most fascinating things about this celebration is that people remain curious about what vehicle (Vahan) Maa Durga is coming and departing in. She switches up her mode of transportation every year to go to and from Navratri. However, each of her nine appearances during Navratri travels in a distinct Vahan, which represents a unique message for the entire globe.

Goddess Durga Vahan For Arrival and Departure this Sharad Navratri 2022

We all know that Devi Durga's Vahan is a lion, but she changes it for her entrance and exit during Navratri. During Navratri, the elephant, horse, palanquin, and boat are some of the most preferred Vahans of Goddess Durga. This year, she chooses Elephant, which means this year will bring happiness and joy, and the crop will be good and plentiful when the Goddess enters or departs on an elephant. The mother will bless you with excellent life, love, and happiness if Maa Durga enters or exits on an elephant. Maa Durga's arrival and departure are extremely important. Her choice of Vahan foretells how the earth and its inhabitants would fare in the coming year. Devi Durga can employ a distinct Vahan for her entry and exit, or she can select a single Vahan for both. From the start and end of Navratri, Devi Durga's arrival and departure are predetermined. A Vahan was allotted to each day of the week.

This year, Maa Durga will be departing in a boat. Goddess Durga entering or leaving on a boat symbolises her blessing you with all the means necessary to realise your aspirations. It also indicates floods in addition to a rich harvest. Fortunately, it won't last long. Good crops, a lot of rain, and a flood are prophesied by boat arrival and departure. Floods may initially appear to be a bad portent, but they also deliver excellent soil to the land, ensuring a healthy harvest.

According to Hindu mythology, Maa Durga has different forms of transportation in addition to the lion, which serves as her primary mount. These are an elephant, a horse, a boat, and a palanquin.

