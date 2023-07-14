Every year, Shark Awareness Day is observed on July 14 to raise awareness about protecting and preserving sea creatures. The special day dedicated to sharks highlights the plight of sharks worldwide and calls for collective efforts to protect them. Sharks are a very important part of marine ecosystems and play a vital role in maintaining the health of the oceans. Tiger Shark That Was Beaten to Death After Eating Russian Man Alive in Egypt's Red Sea To Be Mummified (Watch Videos).

Sharks have been facing numerous threats, including overfishing, habitat loss, and climate change. This has resulted in great loss to the marine ecosystem as many shark species are now endangered. As per records, there are about 500 known species of sharks around the world in every ocean and sea. As we observe Shark Awareness Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the Shark Awareness Day 2023 date and the importance of the day.

Shark Awareness Day 2023 Date

Shark Awareness Day 2023 will be observed on Friday, July 14. Shark Attack in Egypt Video: Russian Man Eaten Alive by Tiger Shark in Red Sea as Father Watches in Horror, Spine-Chilling Footage Surfaces.

Shark Awareness Day Significance

Shark Awareness Day is a perfect opportunity to educate people around the world about the importance of protecting sharks and their habitats for maintaining the balance of the marine ecosystem. The day aims to dispel myths and misconceptions about these magnificent creatures.

Several cultures, such as Hawaiian and Pacific Island cultures, have long revered and respected sharks. On this day, organizations, conservation groups, and marine enthusiasts come together and organize events to highlight the significance of sharks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 07:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).