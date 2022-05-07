Sita Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Navami of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This day is celebrated about 1 month after Ram Navami. This day is dedicated to Maa Sita and is also called Janaki Jayanti. If you are wondering when is Sita Jayanti celebrated this year and also about the shubh muhurta to worship Mother Sita. It is a religious belief that Maa Sita appeared on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. Therefore, every year this day is celebrated as Janaki Navami, Sita Navami, Sita Jayanti. On the day of Sita Navami, married women worship Lord Rama and Mother Sita with proper puja vidhi.

Sita Navami 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Sita Navami fast will be kept on the ninth date of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month this year on May 10. Vaishakh Shukla Paksha Navami date starts on 09 May 2022, Monday 06:32 PM to 10 May 2022, Tuesday 07:24 PM.

Sita Navami 2022 Puja Vidhi

On the day of Sita Navami, devotees wake up early in the morning at Brahma Muhurta and take a bath while taking a vow of fasting. You must bathe the idol of Lord Shri Ram and Sita Mata with Ganga water. After this, worship Mata Sita and Lord Rama in the temple or place of worship of the house and offer bhog. Light a lamp in front of them. Now do aarti of Lord Rama and Mother Sita before you distribute the offered bhog as Prasad.

It is said that by keeping a fast on the day of Sita Navami, one can get the desired boon. It is said that keeping fast and worshipping brings happiness and peace in the house and long life. On this day, married women worship Maa Sita by fasting and getting the blessings of good fortune. There is also a popular story around this, according to which, when Mithila King Janak was ploughing the fields, during that time Mother Sita was found in the fields in the form of a child. Later she was married to Shri Ram, and two sons were born called Luv and Kush.

