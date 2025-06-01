Skanda Sashti is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, and is celebrated especially in the southern states of India. The day of Skanda Sashti is a perfect time for devotees of Lord Murugan to seek his blessings and shower their devotion through fasting, prayers, and rituals. In Tamil Nadu, Skanda Sashti holds great spiritual significance. In the month of June 2025, Skanda Sashti falls twice, first on June 1 and the second on June 30. According to drikpanchang, Skanda Sashti in the Jyeshtha month falls on June 1 while that of the Ashadha month falls on June 30. Skanda Sashti 2025 Date in January: Know Auspicious Timings, Rituals and Significance of the Holy Fasting Day Dedicated to Lord Murugan.

Skanda Sashti Date in June 2025

Skanda Sashti in June 2025 falls on Sunday, June 1. Murugan is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On June 1, the Jyeshtha, Shukla Shashthi tithi begins at 08:15 PM, on May 31 and ends at 07:59 PM, on June 01. In this article, let’s explore Skanda Sashti in June 2025, timings, rituals, and the significance of Skanda Sashti Vrat.

Skanda Sashti Rituals

On the day of Skanda Sashti, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. They wear clean clothes and observe a fast dedicated to Lord Murugan

Special pujas, abhishekams, and processions are held in Murugan temples on this day to mark the special occasion.

In Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu, grand re-enactments of the battle and Soorasamharam are performed.

On this day, devotees chant Kanda Shashti Kavasam, a powerful Tamil hymn composed in praise of Lord Murugan.

Skanda Sashti Significance

Skanda Sashti is primarily celebrated by Tamil Hindus across Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka, and by Tamil communities worldwide. This festival is celebrated with great devotion as it marks the victory of Murugan over the demon Surapadman, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Devotees believe that observing Skanda Sashti with sincerity brings courage, wisdom, and protection from negative forces. On this day, major celebrations take place at Murugan temples. Monthly Skanda Sashti days are also observed, with rituals and fasting observed by devotees year-round.

