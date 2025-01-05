Skanda Shashti is a Tamil Hindu festival that is celebrated to honour Lord Skanda, also known as Lord Murugan or Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Murugan or Kartikeya is an important deity in South India, especially among Tamil Hindus, and is celebrated on Shashti, the sixth day of the lunar cycle. On this day, devotees of Lord Murugan observe a fast with great devotion and seek the blessings of the Lord. The Skanda Shashti fasting is done between sunrise and sunset, especially when Panchami Tithi exists. This year, Skanda Sashti in January 2025 falls on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The tithi begins at 10:00 PM on January 4 and will end at 08:15 PM on January 5. In this article, let’s know more about Skanda Shashti 2025 date and the significance of the annual occasion dedicated to Lord Skanda. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Skanda Sashti 2025 Date in January and Tithi

Skanda Sashti in January 2025 falls on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

The tithi begins at 10:00 PM on January 4 and will end at 08 :15 pm on January 5.

Skanda Sashti Rituals

Devotees keep fast during Shukla Paksha Sashti day. For Skanda Sashti Vrat, the day when Sashti Tithi is combined with Panchami Tithi is preferred. It is observed with great enthusiasm, particularly in Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states, as well as by Tamil communities worldwide.

Skanda Sashti Significance

Lord Murugan, also known as Skanda, Kartikeya, or Subramanya, is revered as the god of courage, wisdom, and victory. Skanda Sashti is a time for devotees to seek the blessings of the Lord and the strength to overcome the obstacles in life. According to drikpanchang, when Panchami Tithi ends or Sashti Tithi begins between sunrise and sunset, then both Panchami and Sashti are conjugated and this day is chosen for Skanda Sashti Vratam. This rule has been mentioned in Dharmasindhu and Nirnayasindhu.

Several temples dedicated to Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu, including famous Sri Subrahmanya Swami Devasthanam in Tiruchendur, follow the same rule and Soorasamharam day is observed one day before Sashti Tithi if on previous day Sashti Tithi is combined with Panchami Tithi.

