Slap Day 2020 Funny Images and Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Unromantic Messages to Send During Anti-Valentine Week

Slap Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Slap Day 2020! Well, the festivities of Valentine’s Day, or Valentine’s week, are over. It’s time for some fun, or say some lamenting. It has become a norm these days, where a lot of people across the globe celebrate the next 7 days of Valentine’s Day as an anti-Valentine week. It is often observed for fun, or for those people who suffered heartbreak during Valentine’s week. It starts with February 15, with the first day being Slap Day. People send across a lot of Slap Day wishes and messages on this day. If you are, too, looking for top trending Slap Day 2020 greetings, quotes and images then you can find them all here. Anti-valentine’s Week 2020 Calendar and Full List of Days: From Slap Day to Break-Up Day, Check Date-Sheet to Celebrate Week Post Valentine’s Day.

People can send newest Slap Day 2020 wishes and greetings through WhatsApp messages, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Facebook statuses, and Hike messages among other social media apps. It is heartbreaking to send such messages to people around, but hey, who doesn’t like a bit of payback? However, not people send it for revenge, but some celebrate as fun too. If you are looking for some of the most amazing Slap Day 2020 messages, which you can share with friends and loved ones, too, your search should end here as we have covered your back. We at LatestLY, bring you the top trending and best 2020 Slap Day wishes and greetings that you will enjoy sharing it on this amazing anti-Valentine weekday.

Slap Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Life Doesn't Have Any Hands, But It Can Sure Give You Slap Sometimes.

Message reads: If I Wanted Your Opinion, I'd Slap It Outta Ya!

Message reads: "Some People Deserve an Invisible Flying Slap Right in The Face With A Reason in its Caption." ― Ahmed Ali Anjum

Funny Slap Day GIF

WhatsApp Stickers

It may be a week of unloving but who can say a no to the cute stickers? Send special Valentine's Day stickers and express your love with your loved one. There are no specific anti-valentine day stickers as yet. But you download the lovey-dovey ones here.

Slap Day is a fun day for a lot of people, especially the ones who are single and have no one to celebrate Valentine’s week with. You can also observe the Slap day if you are committed or are in a relationship still. It’s okay to add a bit of spice in your daily life. On this day, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Slap Day 2020”, and hope you would love sharing these Slap Day HD pictures and greetings with your dear ones.