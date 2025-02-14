Like Valentine’s Week, there is also Anti-Valentine’s Week celebrations that are observed by people around the world to counter the love week. Each day of the Anti-Valentine’s Week humorously represents a different way to move on from failed relationships. Anti-Valentine’s Week begins right after Valentine’s Day every year, i.e., February 15. The first day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is Slap Day. This year, Slap Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 15. The week-long celebrations are a light-hearted and symbolic way for people to move on from heartbreak or negativity in love. Anti-Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: What Are the 7 Days of Anti-Romance? Slap Day, Flirt Day, Break Up Day and More, Date Sheet of Self-Growth and Healing.

Each day of Anti-Valentine’s Week carries a symbolic meaning, encouraging people to embrace self-love, independence, and fresh starts. In this article, let’s know more about Slap Day 2025 date in Anti-Valentine’s Week, the significance of this day and more. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Slap Day 2025 Date in Anti-Valentine’s Week

Slap Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 15.

Slap Day Significance

Slap Day is the first day of Anti-Valentine’s Week and is meant to symbolise getting rid of toxic relationships, negativity, and heartbreak. It is the day that encourages people to move forward in life and leave the baggage of the past emotions of failed relationships. Not literally through physical actions, but metaphorically, the day aims to highlight the need to move on in life after heartbreak with the hope of finding the love of your life!

The day encourages people to focus on self-love and enjoy independence and this phase of personal growth. People celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Week in various ways, including spending time with friends, engaging in self-care, and other things that make them feel good!

