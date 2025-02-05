The world is full of two types of people - those who believe in the power of love, chase the emotion and want to spread it further. And then there are the cynical and the broken hearts who think these celebrations are just a way for people to be annoyingly in love online and completely detest it. The celebration of Anti-Valentine Week is for them, Anti-Valentine Week 2025 will be marked in the week following Valentine’s Day. Starting from February 15 and going on till February 21 - each day of Anti-Valentine Week is focused on being the exact opposite of Valentine’s Week-anti-romance! As we prepare to celebrate Anti-Valentine Week 2025, here is the complete Anti-Valentine Week Calendar and how to celebrate the power of self-growth and healing. Anti-Valentine Week 2025 Full Calendar List: From Slap Day To Breakup Day, Know About the Funny Week Celebrated After Valentine’s Day.

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Day 1 - Slap Day (February 15)

The first day of Anti-Valentine Week is focused on slapping the ones who annoy you. A unserious holiday, this is supposed to be all fun and games and is mainly celebrated in the digital world. It is important to remember that the celebration is intended to be funny and physical slapping is not at the crux of this observation.

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Day 2 - Kick Day (February 16)

Kick Day is another observance that is focused on helping people move on from a particularly hard break up. Once again, this observance does not encourage the literal physical act of kicking your ex, but is more focused on kicking their memories from your life and starting afresh.

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Day 3 - Perfume Day (February 17)

The third day of Anti-Valentine Week is marked as Perfume Day. One of the funniest celebrations, this observance is marked in two ways. You can either head out and give yourself a perfume that makes you smile. Or you can send your stinky ex a perfume to remind them of their unpleasant odor. Since perfume is often seen as a rude gift to give people you want to pursue, this celebration is sure to put a smile on your face. Valentine Week 2025 Date Sheet: From Rose Day To Kiss Day, Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine’s Day To Embrace and Celebrate Love.

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Day 4 - Flirt Day (February 18)

The fourth day of Anti-Valentine Week is dedicated to helping you move on and encourages all the singles to indulge in the act of flirting. Flirt Day is usually celebrated by going all out and being unabashedly flirty with your crushes and is a way for people to take their shot.

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Day 5 - Confessions Day (February 19)

Confessions Day, as the name suggests, is focused on breaking your silence about the things that you have held in your heart for too long. Whether it is confessing your love or crush for someone in your life or making emotional confessions in a safe space about how much your past relationship hurt you, this day can help you to free your soul from the weight of unsaid words.

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Day 6 - Missing Day (February 20)

The second last day of Anti-Valentine Week is focused on helping people become more vulnerable and tell the people you miss, that you miss them. Unless it is your serial cheating ex who does not deserve to be missed, this day is about reaching out to those who were good to you, but came in at the wrong time; or even just friends who you lost contact with.

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Day 7 - Break Up Day (February 21)

The final day of Anti-Valentine Week celebration is focused on not indulging in the act of breaking up, but accepting the fact of a break up. The day is believed to help people move on and is dedicated to being honest and unapologetic about it. It is also a day for those stuck in a toxic cycle to break it, choose freedom and move on.

The celebration of Anti-Valentine Week, much like Valentine Week, is focused on celebrating love. The difference is that Anti-Valentine Week is all about choosing love for yourself and moving on from the shackles of the past that hold you back, while Valentine’s Week is focused on celebrating the love that propels you forward.

