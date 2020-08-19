Punjab, August 19: People take out 'nagar kirtan' from Ramsar Sahib to Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on first Prakash Parv of Guru Granth Sahib on Wednesday. Parkash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is a regional Indian holiday observed in Punjab.

It takes place on the 15th day (new moon) of Bhadon, the sixth month in the Punjabi calendar, which occurs in August or September in the western calendar. This day commemorates the first Parkash (opening ceremony) of the Guru Granth Sahib at the newly built Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, in 1604. Sri Guru Har Krishan Ji 364th Parkash Purab: History And Significance of Parkash Utsav of Eighth Sikh Guru.

People Take Out Nagar Kirtan From Ramsar Sahib to Golden Temple:

Punjab: People take out 'nagar kirtan' from Ramsar Sahib to Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on first Prakash Parv of Guru Granth Sahib today. pic.twitter.com/PFZQeWc9lL — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

The Sikh scripture is called the Guru Granth Sahib. The Granth Sahib began with the first Guru, Nanak Dev, as a collection of his holy hymns. The scripture was known as Adi Granth and was added to by subsequent Gurus.

