Stop food waste day is an international day which was started in 2017 by Compass group. It is observed every year on April 27. Stop food waste day aim to focus on taking action in the fight against food wastage. It was started by Compass group which is a global leader in food services. The compass group teaches their chefs how to track and reduce waste as much as possible to focus on the efforts of stopping food wastage mission. As you observe Stop Food wastage day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated methods that you can adopt to reduce good wastage around you. Nine Simple Ways You Can Fight Wastage of the Source of Our Nourishment One Day at a Time.

Buy Only What You Need

Plan your grocery and the meals. Make a list and stick to it at the store so that you don’t buy unnecessary items that in the end lead to food and money wastage.

Store Food Wisely

Cooked vegetables should be stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Don’t just leave them around and contribute to the wastage of food. Also, arrange fresh fruits and vegetables at the back, so that you consume the older ones first.

Full Capacity Utilisation

If you have the remaining last night's meal, try to make something out of the same for the next day’s breakfast. This is one of the easiest and quickest ways for a healthy breakfast and one of the best ways to avoid food wastage.

Donate and Share

If you think that a lot of food is left after your consumption, then better go out and share it with those who are needy. In the end, this food is going to rot in your kitchen, better why not help somebody and also contribute to reducing to wastage of food.

Don’t Let Your Fridge Become a Mess

A messy fridge means bad organising. If you don’t organise your food smartly and neatly, then you are surely leading to food wastage as you yourself won’t know what all you have stored in your fridge. Keep your fridge clean and label everything with the date so that you know when is the last that you can use it.

Food wastage is a growing concern all over the world. There are hundreds of reasons that contribute to food wastage. This stop food wastage day, take a pledge and adopt little steps which can help you contribute to reducing the wastage of food at your end.

Wishing everyone Happy Stop Food wastage Day 2022!

