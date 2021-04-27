India's population boom is beyond control. At an annual rate of 1.04%, reports have it that by 2030, the population is estimated to reach 1.5 billion. With more mouths to feed we need more food. Food shortage is a big problem when it comes to feeding such a large population. Climate change is not only posing a threat to livelihood, water supply, and human health but also posing a challenge to food security. Food wastage is the flip side of the coin. While we have an acute food shortage, we also contribute to huge food wastage. Are we ready to feed such a large population in the coming times amid the dangers of climate change? This year, the United Nations Environment Program showed that annually 1 billion tonnes of food is wasted worldwide. This is happening even when 1 in every 9 people in the world cannot get a complete meal to eat. FDA Urges to Use the Phrase 'Best if Used By' on Packaged Food Items to Reduce Wastage.

People die from malaria, tuberculosis, and AIDS and many die due to hunger. Despite this, one-third of the grain produced in the world is wasted every year. Food wastage also affects the environment adversely. When food rots at landfill sites, methane gas is produced which is 25 times faster than carbon dioxide. Of the challenges that India is facing today, the challenge of food security is the most prominent. However, we can all as individuals work towards reducing food waste, one day at a time.

9 Easy Ways To Reduce Your Food Waste

Take as much as you need.

Offer little food to guests first.

Order wisely, especially fresh produce that may go bad soon.

Do not throw away leftover food.

Use food before it expires.

Shop for things only that you need.

Store food in airtight containers to reduce wastage.

Start composting.

Donate food, or share extra food with your neighbor.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 40 percent of food wastage in India hampers the small farmers because they do not have storage or cold chain facilities. Food also gets spoiled due to rotting.

