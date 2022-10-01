Subho Shashti! The first day of the Durga Puja festival falls on Maha Sashti when people unveil the face of Goddess Durga’s idol for the five-day festive celebrations. Maha Sashti also marks the sixth day of Sharad Navratri, which is celebrated with incredible joy and delight in the western states of India. Maha Sashti 2022 will be celebrated on October 1, Saturday, which marks the outset of Durga Puja in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar, among the other eastern states. It is believed that on this day, Maa Durga landed on earth with her four children: Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Saraswati. The holy arrival of the revered Goddess is celebrated with grandeur, especially amongst the Bengalis. Spread the festive vibe with your dear ones by sharing Maha Shashti 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages and Durga Puja quotes. Celebrate Maha Sashthi by forwarding Subho Sashthi greetings, HD images and wallpapers for the sixth day of Sharad Navratri.

Maha Sashti is observed with great pomp as people welcome Maa Durga by banging the Dhaak drums and performing rituals of Amontron, Bodhon and Adhibash. Durga Puja begins six days after Mahalaya, which marks the homecoming of Goddess Durga, who comes to fulfil the devotees' wishes for nine days. Durga Puja or Durga Pujo is one of the most important festivals of the Bengali community that immerses in the divinity of Maa Durga during the religious festival. The last day of Durga Puja is called Vijayadashami, which is referred to as Dussehra in several parts of the country. Vijayadashami 2022 falls on October 5, Wednesday. So, ensure that you begin the Durga Puja festival with extreme cheer and share happy greetings with your friends and family. For that, send Happy Durga Puja wishes, Maha Sashti greetings, Subho Maha Shashti 2022 quotes & Goddess Durga images to your close ones. Durga Puja 2022 Food Recipes: From Muri Ghonto to Khichuri; 5 Lip-Smacking Traditional Bengali Cuisines That You Would Love To Devour During Durgotsava (Watch Videos)

Maha Shashti 2022 Wishes and Durga Puja Quotes

Maha Shashti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Shubho Shashti 2022 Image Reads: I Pray to Goddess Shakti May This Festival of Durga Puja Bring Into Your Life Countless Moments of Joy and Ecstasy. Shubho Shashti 2022.

Shubho Shashti 2022 Image Reads: Shubho Maha Shashti, May the Festival of Durga Puja Brighten Your Day and Night, May It Adds Colours and Make Your Life More Bright.

Shubho Shashti 2022 Image Reads: Happy Shasthi to You and Your Loved Ones. May Maa Durga Fill Your Life With Satisfaction, Peace and Gratitude.

Shubho Shashti 2022 Image Reads: Shubho Shashti to You and Your Family Members! May Maa Durga Remove All Worries From Your Life and Gives You the Strength to Face Every Strife.

Shubho Shashti 2022 Image Reads: Wishing Colour, Peace, Enjoyment and Beauty to You This Durga Puja. Happy Maha Sasthi.

May Maa Durga bless you with all the happiness and success that you desire! Have a happy Maha Sashti and a delightful Durga Puja!

