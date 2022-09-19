Subho Sasthi 2022! Durga pujo is here and probably the most special day of pujo has to be Sasthi that kickstarts the entire fun and frolic of this celebration. The devotees of Maa Durga and people who love true enjoyment wait for the whole year for Durga Puja which is celebrated in some places as Shardiya Navratri. This nine-day festival is full of devotion, zeal and enthusiasm. This day is special for the devotees of Maa Durga. The special significance of Shardiya Navratri has also been told in Hinduism and it starts from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwani month. It is believed that the devotees who seek blessings of the nine forms of Maa Durga according to the law with special pujas are blessed. Durga Puja 2022 Calendar: Dates, Significance, History, Rituals and Ways To Celebrate This Grand Festival for Worshipping Goddess Durga.

The face of Goddess Durga is unveiled with Bodhan on the day of Maha Shashthi. On this special occasion, you can share these wonderful Messages, Quotes, Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Images of Maa Durga with Goddess Devotees and wish them by saying Subho Shashthi.

Subho Sasthi - Date & Significance

This year Maha Shashsti will be celebrated on October 1. Sasthi is a very special day for the people of the Bengali community because on this day in different parts of the country including West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, the Durga Puja festival starts spectacularly. Durga Puja is also called Durga Pujo. Especially, in Bengal, the grandeur and divinity of Durga Puja are made on sight. Actually, Durga Puja starts on the sixth day of Sharad Navratri and the first day of this festival is called Maha Shashti i.e. Subho Maha Shashti.

On the day of Maha Shashthi, Maa Durga is welcomed with Dhak-Dhol and delicious food in various Durga pandals. Durga Puja festival is celebrated with great pomp. The Durga Puja festival starts six days after Mahalaya and during this time the glory of the Goddess is sung. It is believed that the Goddess comes to earth from Kailash on the day of Mahalaya and fulfils their wishes by staying amongst her devotees for 9 days, after which she returns to Kailash again on Vijaya Dashami.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

