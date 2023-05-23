Summers bring along picnics, barbecues and late-night weeknight dinners. Many vegetables are available in summer, which add excitement to experimenting with your dinner recipes. People prefer dinners that do not require standing in front of a gas stove or oven for a long time period during summer. Nobody would want to heat up during scorching heat to prepare a dinner sweating for an hour or more. As you look out for amazing dinner recipes for summer 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of recipes you can try during the season. Beat the Heat with These Light Summer Meals Perfect For a Hot Day That Is So Delicious.

1. Roasted Tomato Grilled Cheese Sandwich

This is one of the easiest recipes you can make for your dinner during the summer. To make a heavenly roasted tomato grilled cheese sandwich, you only need melted cheese, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and crispy, buttery bread slices. You may add spices and herbs as per your choice and customise it according to your tastes.

2. Sheet Pan Gnocchi and Roasted Vegetables

If you are one of those people who loves cooking but hates cooking during the summer, then this is going to be your favourite summer dinner. This is a highly adaptable recipe where you can choose vegetables yourself. Pizza lovers can also customise the recipe by adding marinara sauce and mozzarella. How To Survive Hot Weather? Hacks To Keep Yourself Cool in Summer Heat.

3. Cheese Chicken Nachos

For many people, cheese chicken nachos serve as snacks, but they are quite heavy and tummy-filling, which makes them an easy summer dinner option as well. They are also an easy way to make your loved one go wild at your next movie party at home.

4. Roasted Veggie Couscous and Garlic Herb Chickpeas

This is one of the most loved summer dinner recipes. It is a sweet, savoury and delicious recipe perfect for the whole family.

5. Watermelon Poke Bowl

This Hawaiian classic vegan dish gets an excellent taste by using marinated watermelon with other sea foods.

Many people find it difficult to make dinner during the summer nights standing in the kitchen in front of the gas stove. The above-mentioned dishes will make your summer dinners not just easy but also exciting.

