The annular solar eclipse is set to take place on June 21, 2020. This will be the year’s first solar eclipse and will be visible across India. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon covers the sun from the centre and leaves only the outer rim of the sun visible, thus making it appear like a ‘Ring of Fire.’ Known as Surya Grahan when translated in Hindi in India, the eclipse is not only a celestial event but much more than that. There are many beliefs associated with the solar eclipse. People who follow horoscope and believe that a Grahan leaves an impact on Zodiac signs (also known as astrological signs), are eager to know more about what can happen this weekend. In this article, we bring you the Surya Grahan 2020 rashifal for all the zodiac signs who are hopeful of some positivity in their horoscope during this challenging time of the pandemic. The rashifal is based on the Hindu Calendar, Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2020.

Aries (Mesh Rashi)

For natives of this zodiac sign, they are refrained from taking any risk to push ahead their prospects. There could be some argument with a closed one, but otherwise, the solar eclipse does not seem to cause harm to the Aries in any way. Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse.

Taurus (Vrishabh Rashi)

There could be some tension within the family; misunderstanding also has a chance to break relationships. You are advised to make personal life the cynosure of your attention.

Gemini (Mithun Rashi)

The Gemini natives seem to receive some positive news during the time. Your old friend could connect with you, and there is an increased chance for many individuals of welcoming a baby in their lives.

Cancer (Karka Rashi)

There could be a rise in your expenses. Again, those who helped someone financially in the previous months, can expect the return of that amount. So, that is a definitely some good news!

Leo (Simha Rashi)

The Surya Grahan shall bring in good luck for the natives of Leo. There are chances of getting excellent opportunities, which will benefit them.

Virgo (Kanya Rashi)

For Virgos, there are chances of discovering solutions to their problems. The natives of this zodiac sign who are into business, are also expected to earn a profit. From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered.

Libra (Tula Rashi)

No major health issue concerns in due course of time. There could be some argument with your closed one that can affect the relationship. So, do refrain from being too agitated.

Scorpio (Vrishchik Rashi)

Natives of Scorpio are advised to handle matter related to finance and family much thoughtfully.

Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi)

You are expected to come out of the problems you suffered. Again, on the work front, your efforts are to receive appreciation. Some good news is also expected on this zodiac.

Capricorn (Makar Rashi)

Things are favourable for you in due course of time. Unfinished tasks will get completed.

Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi)

Aquarians are expected to experience spiritual bliss, and those in business will gain profits.

Pisces (Meena Rashi)

Natives of this zodiac sign are advised to remain more attentive on the domestic front. Those who are working, are expected to excel in their job.

Surya Grahan 2020 will start from 9:15 am and end on 3:04 am. People are advised to not look at the Sun directly, as it might damage their eyes. Use protective eyewear, or binoculars or telescope to view the June 21 Annular Solar Eclipse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).