Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse

Are you ready to view the first solar eclipse of the year? We know we are! The annular solar eclipse will occur on June 21, (31 Jyaishtha, 1942 Saka Era) and will be visible from India, parts of Europe, Africa, Pacific, Asia, Indian Ocean and north of Australia. It will be annular where the Moon will cover the Sun from the centre leaving the outer rim visible, thus creating a ‘ring of fire’ in the sky. The solar eclipse will remain for six hours and the full eclipse will begin at 10:17 am and will remain visible till 2:02 pm. The maximum eclipse will be at 12:10 pm. However, for most parts of the country, the celestial event will be partial. As the nation gears up to witness year’s first Surya Grahan, in this article, we bring you the list of places where the annular solar eclipse will be visible.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the rays of Sun from directly reaching the planet. There are four types of solar eclipses—Total, Partial, Annular and Hybrid. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving the Sun’s visible edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the Moon. The June 21 celestial event will be visible from places such as Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand. In this article, we bring you the list of places where the Surya Grahan 2020 will be visible in India, as released by the PIB. Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered.

THE ANNULAR ECLIPSE OF THE SUN, 21 JUNE, 2020

PHASES OF ECLIPSE VISIBLE FROM CERTAIN PLACES OF INDIA

Places Partial Eclipse Begins (IST) Annular phase Begins (IST) Greatest Eclipse (IST) Magni- tude Max-imum. Obscu-ration Annular phase Ends (IST) Partial Eclipse Ends (IST) Dura-tion of Eclipse h m h m h m h m h m h m Agartala 10 56.0 - - 12 45.1 0.771 71.1% - - 14 23.6 3 28 Ahmedabad 10 04.0 - - 11 42.2 0.823 77.4% - - 13 32.2 3 28 Aizawl 11 00.9 - - 12 49.8 0.770 70.9% - - 14 26.7 3 26 Allahabad 10 27.6 - - 12 13.6 0.831 78.4% - - 14 00.6 3 33 Amritsar 10 20.0 - - 11 57.7 0.935 91.5% - - 13 41.6 3 22 Bangalore 10 13.2 - - 11 47.6 0.473 36.5% - - 13 31.5 3 18 Bhagalpur 10 42.4 - - 12 30.9 0.811 76.0% - - 14 13.8 3 31 Bhopal 10 14.7 - - 11 57.4 0.789 73.2% - - 13 47.0 3 32 Bhubaneswar 10 38.3 - - 12 26.1 0.655 57.0% - - 14 09.7 3 31 *Chamoli 10 27.1 12 08.7 12 09.1 0.997 98.6% 12 09.4 13 53.7 3 27 Chandigarh 10 24.4 - - 12 04.5 0.965 95.4% - - 13 48.7 3 24 Chennai 10 22.0 - - 11 58.5 0.453 34.4% - - 13 40.8 3 19 Cochin 10 11.0 - - 11 38.9 0.396 28.4% - - 13 17.7 3 07 Cooch Behar 10 50.5 - - 12 39.0 0.846 80.3% - - 14 19.2 3 29 Darjeeling 10 47.2 - - 12 35.2 0.868 83.1% - - 14 16.3 3 29 *Dehradun 10 24.2 12 05.0 12 05.3 0.996 98.6% 12 05.6 13 50.4 3 26 Delhi 10 20.1 - - 12 01.6 0.952 93.7% - - 13 48.4 3 28 Dibrugarh 11 07.9 - - 12 54.7 0.896 86.5% - - 14 29.1 3 21 Dwarka 9 56.6 - - 11 31.1 0.840 79.5% - - 13 20.1 3 24 Gandhinagar 10 04.3 - - 11 42.6 0.827 77.9% - - 13 32.6 3 28 Gangtok 10 48.3 - - 12 36.2 0.877 84.2% - - 14 17.0 3 28 Gaya 10 36.2 - - 12 24.2 0.799 74.4% - - 14 08.9 3 33 Guwahati 10 57.0 - - 12 45.5 0.842 79.8% - - 14 23.6 3 27 Haridwar 10 24.9 - - 12 06.0 0.990 98.6% - - 13 50.8 3 26 Hazaribagh 10 37.2 - - 12 25.4 0.774 71.4% - - 14 09.9 3 33 Hyderabad 10 15.0 - - 11 55.8 0.602 50.8% - - 13 43.9 3 29 Imphal 11 04.6 - - 12 53.0 0.804 75.0% - - 14 28.7 3 24 Itanagar 11 03.5 - - 12 51.1 0.879 84.4% - - 14 26.9 3 23 Jaipur 10 14.8 - - 11 55.8 0.908 88.1% - - 13 44.2 3 29 Jalandhar 10 22.7 - - 12 01.0 0.931 91.0% - - 13 44.5 3 22 Jammu 10 21.7 - - 11 58.5 0.904 87.5% - - 13 41.2 3 20 *Joshimath 10 27.8 12 09.5 12 09.8 0.997 98.6% 12 10.2 13 54.3 3 27 Kannur 10 06.7 - - 11 37.5 0.461 35.2% - - 13 20.4 3 14 Kanyakumari 10 17.7 - - 11 41.9 0.329 21.9% - - 13 15.3 2 58 Kavalur 10 19.2 - - 11 55.1 0.458 34.9% - - 13 37.9 3 19 Kavaratti 10 00.3 - - 11 28.0 0.460 35.1% - - 13 09.7 3 09

THE ANNULAR ECLIPSE OF THE SUN, 21 JUNE, 2020

PHASES OF ECLIPSE VISIBLE FROM CERTAIN PLACES OF INDIA

Places Partial Eclipse Begins (IST) Annular phase Begins (IST) Greatest Eclipse (IST) Magni- tude Max-imum. Obscu-ration Annular phase Ends (IST) Partial Eclipse Ends (IST) Dura-tion of Eclipse h m h m h m h m h m h m Kohima 11 05.3 - - 12 53.3 0.835 78.9% - - 14 28.8 3 23 Kolkata 10 46.4 - - 12 35.5 0.725 65.5% - - 14 17.0 3 31 Kozikode 10 08.4 - - 11 38.5 0.439 32.9% - - 13 20.2 3 12 *Kurukshetra 10 21.3 12 01.4 12 01.8 0.997 98.6% 12 02.1 13 47.4 3 26 Lucknow 10 26.8 - - 12 11.8 0.879 84.4% - - 13 58.5 3 32 Madurai 10 17.6 - - 11 46.5 0.377 26.6% - - 13 24.3 3 07 Mangalore 10 04.9 - - 11 37.1 0.498 39.1% - - 13 21.8 3 17 Mount Abu 10 05.9 - - 11 44.3 0.868 83.0% - - 13 33.8 3 28 Mumbai 10 00.9 - - 11 37.5 0.697 62.1% - - 13 27.5 3 27 Mysore 10 10.7 - - 11 43.4 0.461 35.2% - - 13 26.5 3 16 Nagpur 10 17.9 - - 12 01.6 0.711 63.7% - - 13 50.7 3 33 Nasik 10 03.8 - - 11 42.0 0.720 64.8% - - 13 32.3 3 29 Panaji 10 03.3 - - 11 38.8 0.589 49.3% - - 13 26.9 3 24 Patna 10 37.1 - - 12 24.9 0.825 77.7% - - 14 09.3 3 32 Pondicherry 10 21.7 - - 11 56.0 0.423 31.2% - - 13 36.7 3 15 Port Blair 11 15.6 - - 12 53.4 0.393 28.1% - - 14 18.8 3 03 Pune 10 03.0 - - 11 40.5 0.675 59.5% - - 13 30.3 3 27 Puri 10 38.3 - - 12 26.0 0.641 55.4% - - 14 09.3 3 31 Raipur 10 25.1 - - 12 10.9 0.699 62.3% - - 13 58.4 3 33 Rajkot 9 59.6 - - 11 35.8 0.819 77.0% - - 13 25.5 3 26 Ranchi 10 36.8 - - 12 25.0 0.753 68.8% - - 14 09.6 3 33 Sambalpur 10 32.2 - - 12 19.6 0.697 62.1% - - 14 05.3 3 33 Shillong 10 58.0 - - 12 46.6 0.826 77.8% - - 14 24.5 3 27 Shimla 10 23.5 - - 12 03.4 0.967 95.6% - - 13 47.9 3 24 Silchar 11 01.0 - - 12 49.7 0.803 74.9% - - 14 26.6 3 26 Siliguri 10 47.3 - - 12 35.5 0.856 81.6% - - 14 16.7 3 29 *Sirsa 10 16.9 11 55.9 11 56.1 0.996 98.6% 11 56.6 13 42.3 3 25 Srinagar 10 24.2 - - 11 59.7 0.861 82.2% - - 13 40.6 3 16 *Suratgarh 10 14.5 11 52.5 11 52.9 0.998 98.6% 11 53.3 13 39.2 3 25 Thiruvanantapuram 10 15.1 - - 11 40.0 0.346 23.5% - - 13 14.9 3 00 Udaipur 10 07.8 - - 11 47.2 0.858 81.8% - - 13 36.8 3 29 Ujjain 10 10.9 - - 11 52.1 0.798 74.3% - - 13 42.2 3 31 Vadodara 10 04.6 - - 11 43.2 0.795 73.9% - - 13 33.5 3 29 Varanasi 10 31.0 - - 12 17.8 0.821 77.2% - - 14 04.0 3 33

ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE, 21 JUNE, 2020

LOCAL CIRCUMSTANCES RELATING TO SOME OF THE PLACES FROM WHERE ANNULAR PHASE IS VISIBLE

Places Annular phase Begins (IST) Greatest Eclipse (IST) Max-imum. Obscu-ration Annular phase Ends (IST) Duration of Annularity h m h m h m m s Chamoli 12 08.7 12 09.1 98.6% 12 09.4 0 38 Dehradun 12 05.0 12 05.3 98.6% 12 05.6 0 31 Joshimath 12 09.5 12 09.8 98.6% 12 10.2 0 39 Kurukshetra 12 01.4 12 01.8 98.6% 12 02.1 0 39 Sirsa 11 55.9 11 56.1 98.6% 11 56.4 0 36 Suratgarh 11 52.5 11 52.9 98.6% 11 53.3 0 45

As the celestial events near, it is advisable to get your eye protective glasses, if you are planning to watch the phenomenon. One must never look at the sun with the naked eye during a solar eclipse, as it can cause severe damage to the eyes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).