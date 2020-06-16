Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse
Are you ready to view the first solar eclipse of the year? We know we are! The annular solar eclipse will occur on June 21, (31 Jyaishtha, 1942 Saka Era) and will be visible from India, parts of Europe, Africa, Pacific, Asia, Indian Ocean and north of Australia. It will be annular where the Moon will cover the Sun from the centre leaving the outer rim visible, thus creating a ‘ring of fire’ in the sky. The solar eclipse will remain for six hours and the full eclipse will begin at 10:17 am and will remain visible till 2:02 pm. The maximum eclipse will be at 12:10 pm. However, for most parts of the country, the celestial event will be partial. As the nation gears up to witness year’s first Surya Grahan, in this article, we bring you the list of places where the annular solar eclipse will be visible.
A solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the rays of Sun from directly reaching the planet. There are four types of solar eclipses—Total, Partial, Annular and Hybrid. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving the Sun’s visible edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the Moon. The June 21 celestial event will be visible from places such as Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand. In this article, we bring you the list of places where the Surya Grahan 2020 will be visible in India, as released by the PIB. Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered.
THE ANNULAR ECLIPSE OF THE SUN, 21 JUNE, 2020
PHASES OF ECLIPSE VISIBLE FROM CERTAIN PLACES OF INDIA
|Places
|Partial
Eclipse
Begins
(IST)
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Magni-
tude
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Partial
Eclipse
Ends
(IST)
|Dura-tion
of
Eclipse
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|Agartala
|10 56.0
|- -
|12 45.1
|0.771
|71.1%
|- -
|14 23.6
|3 28
|Ahmedabad
|10 04.0
|- -
|11 42.2
|0.823
|77.4%
|- -
|13 32.2
|3 28
|Aizawl
|11 00.9
|- -
|12 49.8
|0.770
|70.9%
|- -
|14 26.7
|3 26
|Allahabad
|10 27.6
|- -
|12 13.6
|0.831
|78.4%
|- -
|14 00.6
|3 33
|Amritsar
|10 20.0
|- -
|11 57.7
|0.935
|91.5%
|- -
|13 41.6
|3 22
|Bangalore
|10 13.2
|- -
|11 47.6
|0.473
|36.5%
|- -
|13 31.5
|3 18
|Bhagalpur
|10 42.4
|- -
|12 30.9
|0.811
|76.0%
|- -
|14 13.8
|3 31
|Bhopal
|10 14.7
|- -
|11 57.4
|0.789
|73.2%
|- -
|13 47.0
|3 32
|Bhubaneswar
|10 38.3
|- -
|12 26.1
|0.655
|57.0%
|- -
|14 09.7
|3 31
|*Chamoli
|10 27.1
|12 08.7
|12 09.1
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 09.4
|13 53.7
|3 27
|Chandigarh
|10 24.4
|- -
|12 04.5
|0.965
|95.4%
|- -
|13 48.7
|3 24
|Chennai
|10 22.0
|- -
|11 58.5
|0.453
|34.4%
|- -
|13 40.8
|3 19
|Cochin
|10 11.0
|- -
|11 38.9
|0.396
|28.4%
|- -
|13 17.7
|3 07
|Cooch Behar
|10 50.5
|- -
|12 39.0
|0.846
|80.3%
|- -
|14 19.2
|3 29
|Darjeeling
|10 47.2
|- -
|12 35.2
|0.868
|83.1%
|- -
|14 16.3
|3 29
|*Dehradun
|10 24.2
|12 05.0
|12 05.3
|0.996
|98.6%
|12 05.6
|13 50.4
|3 26
|Delhi
|10 20.1
|- -
|12 01.6
|0.952
|93.7%
|- -
|13 48.4
|3 28
|Dibrugarh
|11 07.9
|- -
|12 54.7
|0.896
|86.5%
|- -
|14 29.1
|3 21
|Dwarka
|9 56.6
|- -
|11 31.1
|0.840
|79.5%
|- -
|13 20.1
|3 24
|Gandhinagar
|10 04.3
|- -
|11 42.6
|0.827
|77.9%
|- -
|13 32.6
|3 28
|Gangtok
|10 48.3
|- -
|12 36.2
|0.877
|84.2%
|- -
|14 17.0
|3 28
|Gaya
|10 36.2
|- -
|12 24.2
|0.799
|74.4%
|- -
|14 08.9
|3 33
|Guwahati
|10 57.0
|- -
|12 45.5
|0.842
|79.8%
|- -
|14 23.6
|3 27
|Haridwar
|10 24.9
|- -
|12 06.0
|0.990
|98.6%
|- -
|13 50.8
|3 26
|Hazaribagh
|10 37.2
|- -
|12 25.4
|0.774
|71.4%
|- -
|14 09.9
|3 33
|Hyderabad
|10 15.0
|- -
|11 55.8
|0.602
|50.8%
|- -
|13 43.9
|3 29
|Imphal
|11 04.6
|- -
|12 53.0
|0.804
|75.0%
|- -
|14 28.7
|3 24
|Itanagar
|11 03.5
|- -
|12 51.1
|0.879
|84.4%
|- -
|14 26.9
|3 23
|Jaipur
|10 14.8
|- -
|11 55.8
|0.908
|88.1%
|- -
|13 44.2
|3 29
|Jalandhar
|10 22.7
|- -
|12 01.0
|0.931
|91.0%
|- -
|13 44.5
|3 22
|Jammu
|10 21.7
|- -
|11 58.5
|0.904
|87.5%
|- -
|13 41.2
|3 20
|*Joshimath
|10 27.8
|12 09.5
|12 09.8
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 10.2
|13 54.3
|3 27
|Kannur
|10 06.7
|- -
|11 37.5
|0.461
|35.2%
|- -
|13 20.4
|3 14
|Kanyakumari
|10 17.7
|- -
|11 41.9
|0.329
|21.9%
|- -
|13 15.3
|2 58
|Kavalur
|10 19.2
|- -
|11 55.1
|0.458
|34.9%
|- -
|13 37.9
|3 19
|Kavaratti
|10 00.3
|- -
|11 28.0
|0.460
|35.1%
|- -
|13 09.7
|3 09
THE ANNULAR ECLIPSE OF THE SUN, 21 JUNE, 2020
PHASES OF ECLIPSE VISIBLE FROM CERTAIN PLACES OF INDIA
|Places
|Partial
Eclipse
Begins
(IST)
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Magni-
tude
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Partial
Eclipse
Ends
(IST)
|Dura-tion
of
Eclipse
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|Kohima
|11 05.3
|- -
|12 53.3
|0.835
|78.9%
|- -
|14 28.8
|3 23
|Kolkata
|10 46.4
|- -
|12 35.5
|0.725
|65.5%
|- -
|14 17.0
|3 31
|Kozikode
|10 08.4
|- -
|11 38.5
|0.439
|32.9%
|- -
|13 20.2
|3 12
|*Kurukshetra
|10 21.3
|12 01.4
|12 01.8
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 02.1
|13 47.4
|3 26
|Lucknow
|10 26.8
|- -
|12 11.8
|0.879
|84.4%
|- -
|13 58.5
|3 32
|Madurai
|10 17.6
|- -
|11 46.5
|0.377
|26.6%
|- -
|13 24.3
|3 07
|Mangalore
|10 04.9
|- -
|11 37.1
|0.498
|39.1%
|- -
|13 21.8
|3 17
|Mount Abu
|10 05.9
|- -
|11 44.3
|0.868
|83.0%
|- -
|13 33.8
|3 28
|Mumbai
|10 00.9
|- -
|11 37.5
|0.697
|62.1%
|- -
|13 27.5
|3 27
|Mysore
|10 10.7
|- -
|11 43.4
|0.461
|35.2%
|- -
|13 26.5
|3 16
|Nagpur
|10 17.9
|- -
|12 01.6
|0.711
|63.7%
|- -
|13 50.7
|3 33
|Nasik
|10 03.8
|- -
|11 42.0
|0.720
|64.8%
|- -
|13 32.3
|3 29
|Panaji
|10 03.3
|- -
|11 38.8
|0.589
|49.3%
|- -
|13 26.9
|3 24
|Patna
|10 37.1
|- -
|12 24.9
|0.825
|77.7%
|- -
|14 09.3
|3 32
|Pondicherry
|10 21.7
|- -
|11 56.0
|0.423
|31.2%
|- -
|13 36.7
|3 15
|Port Blair
|11 15.6
|- -
|12 53.4
|0.393
|28.1%
|- -
|14 18.8
|3 03
|Pune
|10 03.0
|- -
|11 40.5
|0.675
|59.5%
|- -
|13 30.3
|3 27
|Puri
|10 38.3
|- -
|12 26.0
|0.641
|55.4%
|- -
|14 09.3
|3 31
|Raipur
|10 25.1
|- -
|12 10.9
|0.699
|62.3%
|- -
|13 58.4
|3 33
|Rajkot
|9 59.6
|- -
|11 35.8
|0.819
|77.0%
|- -
|13 25.5
|3 26
|Ranchi
|10 36.8
|- -
|12 25.0
|0.753
|68.8%
|- -
|14 09.6
|3 33
|Sambalpur
|10 32.2
|- -
|12 19.6
|0.697
|62.1%
|- -
|14 05.3
|3 33
|Shillong
|10 58.0
|- -
|12 46.6
|0.826
|77.8%
|- -
|14 24.5
|3 27
|Shimla
|10 23.5
|- -
|12 03.4
|0.967
|95.6%
|- -
|13 47.9
|3 24
|Silchar
|11 01.0
|- -
|12 49.7
|0.803
|74.9%
|- -
|14 26.6
|3 26
|Siliguri
|10 47.3
|- -
|12 35.5
|0.856
|81.6%
|- -
|14 16.7
|3 29
|*Sirsa
|10 16.9
|11 55.9
|11 56.1
|0.996
|98.6%
|11 56.6
|13 42.3
|3 25
|Srinagar
|10 24.2
|- -
|11 59.7
|0.861
|82.2%
|- -
|13 40.6
|3 16
|*Suratgarh
|10 14.5
|11 52.5
|11 52.9
|0.998
|98.6%
|11 53.3
|13 39.2
|3 25
|Thiruvanantapuram
|10 15.1
|- -
|11 40.0
|0.346
|23.5%
|- -
|13 14.9
|3 00
|Udaipur
|10 07.8
|- -
|11 47.2
|0.858
|81.8%
|- -
|13 36.8
|3 29
|Ujjain
|10 10.9
|- -
|11 52.1
|0.798
|74.3%
|- -
|13 42.2
|3 31
|Vadodara
|10 04.6
|- -
|11 43.2
|0.795
|73.9%
|- -
|13 33.5
|3 29
|Varanasi
|10 31.0
|- -
|12 17.8
|0.821
|77.2%
|- -
|14 04.0
|3 33
ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE, 21 JUNE, 2020
LOCAL CIRCUMSTANCES RELATING TO SOME OF THE PLACES FROM WHERE ANNULAR PHASE IS VISIBLE
|Places
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Duration of Annularity
|h m
|h m
|h m
|m s
|Chamoli
|12 08.7
|12 09.1
|98.6%
|12 09.4
|0 38
|Dehradun
|12 05.0
|12 05.3
|98.6%
|12 05.6
|0 31
|Joshimath
|12 09.5
|12 09.8
|98.6%
|12 10.2
|0 39
|Kurukshetra
|12 01.4
|12 01.8
|98.6%
|12 02.1
|0 39
|Sirsa
|11 55.9
|11 56.1
|98.6%
|11 56.4
|0 36
|Suratgarh
|11 52.5
|11 52.9
|98.6%
|11 53.3
|0 45
As the celestial events near, it is advisable to get your eye protective glasses, if you are planning to watch the phenomenon. One must never look at the sun with the naked eye during a solar eclipse, as it can cause severe damage to the eyes.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).