Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse

Science Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 05:53 PM IST
Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Are you ready to view the first solar eclipse of the year? We know we are! The annular solar eclipse will occur on June 21, (31 Jyaishtha, 1942 Saka Era) and will be visible from India, parts of Europe, Africa, Pacific, Asia, Indian Ocean and north of Australia. It will be annular where the Moon will cover the Sun from the centre leaving the outer rim visible, thus creating a ‘ring of fire’ in the sky. The solar eclipse will remain for six hours and the full eclipse will begin at 10:17 am and will remain visible till 2:02 pm. The maximum eclipse will be at 12:10 pm. However, for most parts of the country, the celestial event will be partial. As the nation gears up to witness year’s first Surya Grahan, in this article, we bring you the list of places where the annular solar eclipse will be visible.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the rays of Sun from directly reaching the planet. There are four types of solar eclipses—Total, Partial, Annular and Hybrid. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving the Sun’s visible edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the Moon. The June 21 celestial event will be visible from places such as Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand. In this article, we bring you the list of places where the Surya Grahan 2020 will be visible in India, as released by the PIB. Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time & Other FAQs: From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered. 

THE ANNULAR ECLIPSE OF THE SUN, 21 JUNE, 2020

PHASES OF ECLIPSE VISIBLE FROM CERTAIN PLACES OF INDIA

Places Partial

Eclipse

Begins

(IST)

 Annular

phase

Begins

(IST)

 Greatest

Eclipse

(IST)

 Magni-

tude

 Max-imum.

Obscu-ration

 Annular

phase

Ends

(IST)

 Partial

Eclipse

Ends

(IST)

 Dura-tion

of

Eclipse
h   m  h    m      h   m   h   m h    m h   m
Agartala 10   56.0 -   - 12   45.1 0.771 71.1% -   - 14   23.6 3   28
Ahmedabad 10   04.0 -   - 11   42.2 0.823 77.4% -   - 13   32.2 3   28
Aizawl 11   00.9 -   - 12   49.8 0.770 70.9% -   - 14   26.7 3   26
Allahabad 10   27.6 -   - 12   13.6 0.831 78.4% -   - 14   00.6 3   33
Amritsar 10   20.0 -   - 11   57.7 0.935 91.5% -   - 13   41.6 3   22
Bangalore 10   13.2 -   - 11   47.6 0.473 36.5% -   - 13   31.5 3   18
Bhagalpur 10   42.4 -   - 12   30.9 0.811 76.0% -   - 14   13.8 3   31
Bhopal 10   14.7 -   - 11   57.4 0.789 73.2% -   - 13   47.0 3   32
Bhubaneswar 10   38.3 -   - 12   26.1 0.655 57.0% -   - 14   09.7 3   31
*Chamoli 10   27.1 12   08.7 12   09.1 0.997 98.6% 12   09.4 13   53.7 3   27
Chandigarh 10   24.4 -   - 12   04.5 0.965 95.4% -   - 13   48.7 3   24
Chennai 10   22.0 -   - 11   58.5 0.453 34.4% -   - 13   40.8 3   19
Cochin 10   11.0 -   - 11   38.9 0.396 28.4% -   - 13   17.7 3   07
Cooch Behar 10   50.5 -   - 12   39.0 0.846 80.3% -   - 14   19.2 3   29
Darjeeling 10   47.2 -   - 12   35.2 0.868 83.1% -   - 14   16.3 3   29
*Dehradun 10   24.2 12   05.0 12   05.3 0.996 98.6% 12   05.6 13   50.4 3   26
Delhi 10   20.1 -   - 12   01.6 0.952 93.7% -   - 13   48.4 3   28
Dibrugarh 11   07.9 -   - 12   54.7 0.896 86.5% -   - 14   29.1 3   21
Dwarka 9   56.6 -   - 11   31.1 0.840 79.5% -   - 13   20.1 3   24
Gandhinagar 10   04.3 -   - 11   42.6 0.827 77.9% -   - 13   32.6 3   28
Gangtok 10   48.3 -   - 12   36.2 0.877 84.2% -   - 14   17.0 3   28
Gaya 10   36.2 -   - 12   24.2 0.799 74.4% -   - 14   08.9 3   33
Guwahati 10   57.0 -   - 12   45.5 0.842 79.8% -   - 14   23.6 3   27
Haridwar 10   24.9 -   - 12   06.0 0.990 98.6% -   - 13   50.8 3   26
Hazaribagh 10   37.2 -   - 12   25.4 0.774 71.4% -   - 14   09.9 3   33
Hyderabad 10   15.0 -   - 11   55.8 0.602 50.8% -   - 13   43.9 3   29
Imphal 11   04.6 -   - 12   53.0 0.804 75.0% -   - 14   28.7 3   24
Itanagar 11   03.5 -   - 12   51.1 0.879 84.4% -   - 14   26.9 3   23
Jaipur 10   14.8 -   - 11   55.8 0.908 88.1% -   - 13   44.2 3   29
Jalandhar 10   22.7 -   - 12   01.0 0.931 91.0% -   - 13   44.5 3   22
Jammu 10   21.7 -   - 11   58.5 0.904 87.5% -   - 13   41.2 3   20
*Joshimath 10   27.8 12   09.5 12   09.8 0.997 98.6% 12   10.2 13   54.3 3   27
Kannur 10   06.7 -   - 11   37.5 0.461 35.2% -   - 13   20.4 3   14
Kanyakumari 10   17.7 -   - 11   41.9 0.329 21.9% -   - 13   15.3 2   58
Kavalur 10   19.2 -   - 11   55.1 0.458 34.9% -   - 13   37.9 3   19
Kavaratti 10   00.3 -   - 11   28.0 0.460 35.1% -   - 13   09.7 3   09

THE ANNULAR ECLIPSE OF THE SUN, 21 JUNE, 2020

PHASES OF ECLIPSE VISIBLE FROM CERTAIN PLACES OF INDIA

Places Partial

Eclipse

Begins

(IST)

 Annular

phase

Begins

(IST)

 Greatest

Eclipse

(IST)

 Magni-

tude

 Max-imum.

Obscu-ration

 Annular

phase

Ends

(IST)

 Partial

Eclipse

Ends

(IST)

 Dura-tion

of

Eclipse
h   m  h    m      h   m   h   m h    m h   m
Kohima 11   05.3 -   - 12   53.3 0.835 78.9% -   - 14   28.8 3   23
Kolkata 10   46.4 -   - 12   35.5 0.725 65.5% -   - 14   17.0 3   31
Kozikode 10   08.4 -   - 11   38.5 0.439 32.9% -   - 13   20.2 3   12
*Kurukshetra 10   21.3 12   01.4 12   01.8 0.997 98.6% 12   02.1 13   47.4 3   26
Lucknow 10   26.8 -   - 12   11.8 0.879 84.4% -   - 13   58.5 3   32
Madurai 10   17.6 -   - 11   46.5 0.377 26.6% -   - 13   24.3 3   07
Mangalore 10   04.9 -   - 11   37.1 0.498 39.1% -   - 13   21.8 3   17
Mount Abu 10   05.9 -   - 11   44.3 0.868 83.0% -   - 13   33.8 3   28
Mumbai 10   00.9 -   - 11   37.5 0.697 62.1% -   - 13   27.5 3   27
Mysore 10   10.7 -   - 11   43.4 0.461 35.2% -   - 13   26.5 3   16
Nagpur 10   17.9 -   - 12   01.6 0.711 63.7% -   - 13   50.7 3   33
Nasik 10   03.8 -   - 11   42.0 0.720 64.8% -   - 13   32.3 3   29
Panaji 10   03.3 -   - 11   38.8 0.589 49.3% -   - 13   26.9 3   24
Patna 10   37.1 -   - 12   24.9 0.825 77.7% -   - 14   09.3 3   32
Pondicherry 10   21.7 -   - 11   56.0 0.423 31.2% -   - 13   36.7 3   15
Port Blair 11   15.6 -   - 12   53.4 0.393 28.1% -   - 14   18.8 3   03
Pune 10   03.0 -   - 11   40.5 0.675 59.5% -   - 13   30.3 3   27
Puri 10   38.3 -   - 12   26.0 0.641 55.4% -   - 14   09.3 3   31
Raipur 10   25.1 -   - 12   10.9 0.699 62.3% -   - 13   58.4 3   33
Rajkot 9   59.6 -   - 11   35.8 0.819 77.0% -   - 13   25.5 3   26
Ranchi 10   36.8 -   - 12   25.0 0.753 68.8% -   - 14   09.6 3   33
Sambalpur 10   32.2 -   - 12   19.6 0.697 62.1% -   - 14   05.3 3   33
Shillong 10   58.0 -   - 12   46.6 0.826 77.8% -   - 14   24.5 3   27
Shimla 10   23.5 -   - 12   03.4 0.967 95.6% -   - 13   47.9 3   24
Silchar 11   01.0 -   - 12   49.7 0.803 74.9% -   - 14   26.6 3   26
Siliguri 10   47.3 -   - 12   35.5 0.856 81.6% -   - 14   16.7 3   29
*Sirsa 10   16.9 11   55.9 11   56.1 0.996 98.6% 11   56.6 13   42.3 3   25
Srinagar 10   24.2 -   - 11   59.7 0.861 82.2% -   - 13   40.6 3   16
*Suratgarh 10   14.5 11   52.5 11   52.9 0.998 98.6% 11   53.3 13   39.2 3   25
Thiruvanantapuram 10   15.1 -   - 11   40.0 0.346 23.5% -   - 13   14.9 3   00
Udaipur 10   07.8 -   - 11   47.2 0.858 81.8% -   - 13   36.8 3   29
Ujjain 10   10.9 -   - 11   52.1 0.798 74.3% -   - 13   42.2 3   31
Vadodara 10   04.6 -   - 11   43.2 0.795 73.9% -   - 13   33.5 3   29
Varanasi 10   31.0 -   - 12   17.8 0.821 77.2% -   - 14   04.0 3   33

ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE, 21  JUNE,  2020

LOCAL CIRCUMSTANCES RELATING TO SOME OF THE PLACES FROM WHERE ANNULAR PHASE IS VISIBLE

Places Annular

phase

Begins

(IST)

 Greatest

Eclipse

(IST)

 Max-imum.

Obscu-ration

 Annular

phase

Ends

(IST)

 Duration of Annularity
h    m         h      m         h      m m   s
Chamoli 12   08.7 12   09.1 98.6% 12   09.4 0   38
Dehradun 12   05.0 12   05.3 98.6% 12   05.6 0   31
Joshimath 12   09.5 12   09.8 98.6% 12   10.2 0   39
Kurukshetra 12   01.4 12   01.8 98.6% 12   02.1 0   39
Sirsa 11   55.9 11   56.1 98.6% 11   56.4 0   36
Suratgarh 11   52.5 11   52.9 98.6% 11   53.3 0   45

As the celestial events near, it is advisable to get your eye protective glasses, if you are planning to watch the phenomenon. One must never look at the sun with the naked eye during a solar eclipse, as it can cause severe damage to the eyes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

