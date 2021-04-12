Happy Ugadi, also known as Gudi Padwa! The celebrations set the beginning of spring and fall on the first day of Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Ugadi is also celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Goa and other regions. On this day people decorate their houses with Ugadi Muggulu designs. People also deck up the entrances to their homes with mango leaves and display traditional torans made of colourful flowers. In Tamil Nadu, Rangoli competitions are held as well, so for Ugadi 2021, we bring to you beautiful kolam designs and Gudi Padwa muggulu patterns. Rangoli designs are considered extremely auspicious. If you too are thinking of making Rangoli outside your house, then we have easy Ugadi rangoli ideas and designs for you that you can use. Create beautiful muggulu patterns with these Happy New Year rangoli and kolam designs with dots to celebrate the onset of an auspicious new year. We also got you some super fun DIY videos to make it easier.

Ugadi is a Telugu New Year festival, which is celebrated with great pomp in South India. The festivals of this new year in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are considered very special. People of Telugu and Kannada communities celebrate Lunar New Year as Ugadi festival. This festival is also known as Yugadi and Ugadi. In Sanskrit, this Yugadi means the beginning of a new era. According to mythology, Brahma Ji created the universe on this auspicious occasion. In Karnataka too, celebrating this new year is celebrated by following the entire rituals. On this occasion, we bring you Gudi Padwa 2021 messages, Samvatsar Padvo HD images, and greetings to download for free. In addition, a direct link to the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers is also available to celebrate the Marathi New Year.

Kolams or rangoli also knowns as Ugadi Muggulu are an important part of the celebrations. Kolams are generally made out of rice powder are drawn outside doors of houses. So make the celebrations even merrier and more auspicious with these latest Ugadi pot kolam, dots rangoli and Ugadi muggulu patterns are easy and quick to make for Ugadi 2021. Gudi Padwa 2021 special rangoli ideas and patterns are extremely popular all you have to do is just follow the simple steps. Check out the latest Pongal pot kolam designs, Panai & Kaavi Kolam, dots rangoli and muggulu patterns for the festival:

Easy-to-Make Muggulu with the traditional dots:

This simple yet elegant design:

Indo-western design for Ugadi wishes:

Ugadi or Gudi Padwa Rangoli Design

And this classic Ugadi Kolam for New year

Watch Video: DIY Kolam Patterns for New Year

Easy Ugadi Muggulu Design

According to the Hindu calendar, Ugadi is a new year for Telugu and Kannada communities. New Year's Day is celebrated as Ugadi and Yugadi Uttas. The festival known as Samvatsaradi Yugadi is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the farmers of South India in the joy of new crop coming. At the same time, according to the ancient story, the first ray of the sun god fell on Mother Earth on the occasion of this new year.

